3 takeaways from No. 16 OU basketball's 90-86 win over Kansas State in overtime

In its last regular season home game of the season, the Sooners couldn’t get enough of the Lloyd Noble Center.
After losing a 22-point first half lead, No. 16 Oklahoma (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) maxed out its time in the LNC by forcing overtime and eventually defeating Kansas State (16-14, 5-12) 90-86 Wednesday in Norman.
“It's good to be able to have these kinds of games where you come back and … Have to find different ways to (win),” Baranczyk said. “And at the same time, I think it's a huge lesson learned that at halftime, it’s 0-0.”
After dominating the first half and taking a 48-29 lead after a 3-pointer from senior Ana Llanusa to lead off the second half, OU found itself in a comfortable spot.
OU’s comfort was short-lived, as it conceded a 23-5 run in the ensuing minutes and found itself in a one point game. Former Sooner and current Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory shot 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the third quarter, good for nine of the Wildcats’ 28 points.
“I felt like we were a little bit on our heels … In the third quarter,” Baranczyk said. “We needed to do a much better job of being aggressive. They were the aggressor, and we needed to be the aggressor. So in order for us to continue to play as well as we’re capable of playing, that's a major lesson we've got to learn.”
Kansas State’s 62.5% shooting from the field and 71.4% mark from 3-point range in the third soared over OU’s 27.8% and 22.2% marks, respectively. The Sooners struggled with turnovers, giving it away 26 times to the Wildcats’ 17.
The Wildcats took their first lead at the 9:01 mark of the fourth, which OU responded with a 10-0 run to regain a 68-60 advantage. Kansas State climbed right back and took the lead after a layup by Gregory with 47 seconds to go. OU tied the game and forced overtime in the final seconds after senior Madi Williams fed junior forward Skylar Vann in the paint, where she converted a game-tying layup.
“There were multiple options, but (she) was the first read,” Baranczyk said of the game-tying play. “I thought Skylar did a phenomenal job, I thought it was a great pass (and) I thought our spacing was good. … We’ve practiced (that) before, so it was something we were familiar with, but at the same time … What great composure.”
Vann finished with a season-high 23 points, accompanied by four rebounds. Vann’s six overtime points helped the Sooners get back into their groove and come away victorious.
A senior night to remember
Wednesday’s contest featured the final regular season game at the Lloyd Noble Center for seniors Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson.
Williams led the trio with 19 points while grabbing seven rebounds and forcing three turnovers. Llanusa added 10 points, none more important than a drive to the basket and layup to put the Sooners up 87-84 with 24 seconds left in overtime. Llanusa also dished six assists in the contest.
“It’s gonna be a game that we remember forever,” Llanusa said. “The excitement, the crowd, I can just keep replaying different things that happened in the game already. And it was fun, it was exciting.”
Robertson tallied 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting from 3-point range. In addition to her six rebounds, four assists and two steals, Robertson also opened overtime with a 3-pointer to give OU its first lead since the 2:05 mark of the fourth quarter.
TAYLOR FOR THREEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/MuAJPpxErG— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 2, 2023
OU honored the trio with a ceremony after the game.
Early run fuels Sooners
The Sooners dominated the early parts of Wednesday’s matchup.
OU scored 24 points while shooting 8-for-14 from the field in the opening quarter. Williams and junior Skylar Vann each scored seven points and shot a combined5-of-5 from the field.
Defensively, the Sooners held the Wildcats to 30.8% shooting, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range in the first. After conceding a layup to cut OU’s lead to 11-8 at the 4:39 mark of the first, the Sooners didn't allow a basket until the 8:01 mark of the second quarter and scored 19 points of their own to extend the lead to 30-8.
“I was really proud of the way we started,” Baranczyk said. “A lot of times you don’t start well and it takes a little bit to (get) going. So that part I thought was really fun.”
OU’s senior trio combined for 21 points, six assists and five rebounds in the first half.
Next, OU will face Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Stillwater.
“The belief we have in our circle is so strong, no one can touch it,” Robertson said. “It doesn’t matter how many we’re down, with how many seconds left, all of that doesn’t matter. We’re gonna find a way to do what we need to do to give ourselves a chance. Because when we give ourselves a chance, we’re pretty good.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
