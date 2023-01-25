2nd half drought haunts OU basketball in 78-58 road loss to Texas

No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2 Big 12) fell to Texas (15-6, 6-2) 78-58 in Austin on Wednesday.
Junior Skylar Vann led the Sooners with 13 points, also securing seven rebounds. Senior Madi Williams scored eight points and grabbed seven boards. Fellow senior Taylor Robertson also scored eight points on 3-of-6 shooting.
Despite the outcome, OU outrebounded the Longhorns 41-36 and brought down 14 offensive boards. The Sooners shot 36% from the field and 29% from 3-point range.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Second half drought
OU suffered an uncharacteristic scoring drought throughout the majority of the third quarter.
The Sooners registered just two points, both free throws from Vann, in the last seven minutes of the quarter. The lack of offense continued into the fourth, with OU scoring its first basket of the quarter at the 6:04 mark. The Sooners mustered just 22 points in the second half and scored a season-low 58 points in total. Their previous low was 69 on Dec. 4 against Mississippi.
Senior Ana Llanusa broke her streak of seven games with a double-digit scoring output, shooting 1 for 9 with six points. Vann made a jumper with 3:45 left in the game to give her 11 points and counting. Had she not done so, the Sooners would’ve ended with no players in double figures for the first time in program history.
Turnovers haunt Sooners
OU struggled with taking care of the ball in Wednesday’s contest.
The Sooners’ surrendered 24 giveaways and forced just 13 turnovers. Williams registered a rare high turnover tally of 10, the most she’s had in a game since 2019.
Texas scored 26 points off OU turnovers. The Sooners’ four turnovers in the first four minutes of the game helped Texas jump out to an early 12-2 lead. Eight of the 10 Sooners to receive double-digit playing time committed a turnover.
Robertson ties 3-point record
Robertson tied the NCAA all-time career 3-pointers record Wednesday with a pair of makes in the first quarter.
𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐓@T_Rob30 has officially tied the NCAA all-time 3-point record of 𝟒𝟗𝟕! #Sooners x @espnW pic.twitter.com/9Kb9zqOEmj— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 26, 2023
Robertson now sits at 497 career 3-pointers and is the NCAA’s active leader in 3-point percentage. After a hot start, the McPherson, Kansas, native took one 3-point attempt in the last three quarters of the matchup.
Robertson will have an opportunity to break the record when the Sooners face No. 18 Iowa State at 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Ames.
