2023 NFL Draft: OU's Anton Harrison selected No. 27 by Jacksonville

The 2023 NFL Draft began at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 with round one selections.
Here’s the list of OU players selected in the NFL draft:
This story will be updated as more players are selected.
Anton Harrison, offensive tackle
Former offensive tackle Anton Harrison was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Harrison played three seasons at OU and appeared in 34 games. Harrison received All-Big 12 First Team honors after starting all 12 of OU’s games in 2022.
Round 1 | Pick 27 @Ayee_Tonn ➡️ @Jaguars#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6o7U7xRyxq— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 28, 2023
