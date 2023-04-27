 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2023 NFL Draft: OU's Anton Harrison selected No. 27 by Jacksonville

  • Updated
  • 0
Anton Harrison

Sophomore offensive lineman Anton Harrison dons the Golden Hat after the Sooners defeated Texas in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The 2023 NFL Draft began at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 with round one selections.  

Here’s the list of OU players selected in the NFL draft:

This story will be updated as more players are selected. 

Anton Harrison, offensive tackle

Former offensive tackle Anton Harrison was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Harrison played three seasons at OU and appeared in 34 games. Harrison received All-Big 12 First Team honors after starting all 12 of OU’s games in 2022.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments