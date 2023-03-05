 Skip to main content
2023 NFL Combine: Results from OU's 7 participants

  • Updated
  • 0
Jalen Redmond

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond during the game against Baylor on Nov. 5.

 Reghan Kyle/ OU Daily

Seven former Sooners competed in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine from March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

OU has produced at least four draft picks in each of the last 15 seasons. Each participant showed teams their worth before returning for Oklahoma's Pro Day on March 30. 

Here are their results from the combine:

Jalen Redmond, DL

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

Vertical jump: 34.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

Redmond will undoubtedly see his draft stock rise as he recorded the second fastest time for a defensive tackle in the 40-yard dash behind Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, who notched a 4.67. He had the highest vertical jump at his position since 2019 when UCF's Taven Bryan leaped 35 inches and Houston's Ed Oliver jumped 36 inches.

Redmond also tied South Carolina's Zacch Pickens for the longest broad jump. 

Michael Turk, P

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

10-yard split: 1.65 seconds 

Vertical jump: 34 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch

One of two special teams competitors at the combine, Turk shined.

Of the three events he participated in, he edged UCF long snapper Alex Ward in all but broad jump. In comparison, San Diego State's Matt Araiza ran a 4.68 40-yard dash in 2022. 

Marvin Mims, WR

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds 

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches

3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds 

Mims recorded the fifth fastest 40-yard dash time for a receiver at this year's combine. His 40 time was faster than former Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb's 4.5 in 2020. He also showed out during the 3-cone drill as his time trailed only Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.57), Princeton's Andrei Iosivas (6.85) and Charlotte's Grant DuBose (6.89). 

Brayden Willis, TE

Vertical jump: 32 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

3-cone drill: 7.3 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Willis will likely see his draft stock fall after he failed to finish near the top of any leaderboard for tight ends. 

Anton Harrison, OT

40-yard dash: 4.98 (unofficial)

10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

Vertical jump: 28.5 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches

Harrison's unofficial 40 time ranks second among all offensive linemen behind Georgia's Broderick Jones' 4.97. 

Wanya Morris, OT

40-yard dash: 5.11 seconds (unofficial)

10-yard split: 1.80 seconds

Vertical jump: 28.5 inches 

Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

Morris' 10-yard split ranks fourth among offensive linemen. Only BYU's Blake Freeland (1.68), Utah's Braeden Daniels (1.71) and UCLA's Jon Gaines II (1.73) scored better. 

Eric Gray, RB

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches

Gray notably didn't compete in the 40-yard dash on Sunday. 

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

