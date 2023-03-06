 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2023 NFL Combine: OU's Wanya Morris suffers Grade 2 hamstring injury

Wanya Morris

Senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris during the Walk of Champions on Oct. 15.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

While running the 40-yard dash Sunday at the combine, Morris appeared to pull up and grab his right hamstring before falling. The injury is a 3-4 week recovery.

Before the injury, Morris ran a 1.8-second 10-yard split. His time ranks fourth among offensive linemen. Only BYU's Blake Freeland (1.68), Utah's Braeden Daniels (1.71) and UCLA's Jon Gaines II (1.73) scored better. 

He also finished the combine with a 28.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump. 

Rapoport reported Morris will be ready for private workouts with NFL teams in April. As a senior, he played in 15 games for the Sooners the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee before the 2021 season. He was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2019. 

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman, who started for OU at right tackle most of this season, is from Grayson, Georgia, and was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.

While his participation is to be determined, Oklahoma's Pro Day is March 30. 

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments