2023 NFL Combine: OU's Wanya Morris suffers Grade 2 hamstring injury

Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
#Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris, who injured himself in the 40-yard dash yesterday at the Combine, suffered a Grade 2 hamstring, source said, which is a 3-4 week recovery. TBD on his Pro Day, but he will be ready for private workouts with teams in April.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023
While running the 40-yard dash Sunday at the combine, Morris appeared to pull up and grab his right hamstring before falling. The injury is a 3-4 week recovery.
#Sooners OL Wanya Morris is down after running his second 40.Appeared to pull up before finishing. Hopefully just a cramp.— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 5, 2023
Before the injury, Morris ran a 1.8-second 10-yard split. His time ranks fourth among offensive linemen. Only BYU's Blake Freeland (1.68), Utah's Braeden Daniels (1.71) and UCLA's Jon Gaines II (1.73) scored better.
He also finished the combine with a 28.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump.
Rapoport reported Morris will be ready for private workouts with NFL teams in April. As a senior, he played in 15 games for the Sooners the past two seasons after transferring from Tennessee before the 2021 season. He was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection in 2019.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman, who started for OU at right tackle most of this season, is from Grayson, Georgia, and was a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings.
While his participation is to be determined, Oklahoma's Pro Day is March 30.
