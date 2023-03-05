2023 NFL Combine: Results from OU's 7 participants

Seven former Sooners competed in the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine from March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
OU has produced at least four draft picks in each of the last 15 seasons. Each participant showed teams their worth before returning for Oklahoma's Pro Day on March 30.
Here are their results from the combine:
Jalen Redmond, DL
40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds
Vertical jump: 34.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 8 inches
Redmond will undoubtedly see his draft stock rise as he recorded the second fastest time for a defensive tackle in the 40-yard dash behind Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, who notched a 4.67. He had the highest vertical jump at his position since 2019 when UCF's Taven Bryan leaped 35 inches and Houston's Ed Oliver jumped 36 inches.
Redmond also tied South Carolina's Zacch Pickens for the longest broad jump.
Michael Turk, P
40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds
10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
Vertical jump: 34 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 1 inch
One of two special teams competitors at the combine, Turk shined.
Of the three events he participated in, he edged UCF long snapper Alex Ward in all but broad jump. In comparison, San Diego State's Matt Araiza ran a 4.68 40-yard dash in 2022.
Marvin Mims, WR
40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds
10-yard split: 1.55 seconds
Vertical jump: 39.5 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches
3-cone drill: 6.9 seconds
Mims recorded the fifth fastest 40-yard dash time for a receiver at this year's combine. His 40 time was faster than former Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb's 4.5 in 2020. He also showed out during the 3-cone drill as his time trailed only Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6.57), Princeton's Andrei Iosivas (6.85) and Charlotte's Grant DuBose (6.89).
Brayden Willis, TE
Vertical jump: 32 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
3-cone drill: 7.3 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.36 seconds
Willis will likely see his draft stock fall after he failed to finish near the top of any leaderboard for tight ends.
Anton Harrison, OT
40-yard dash: 4.98 (unofficial)
10-yard split: 1.77 seconds
Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches
Harrison's unofficial 40 time ranks second among all offensive linemen behind Georgia's Broderick Jones' 4.97.
Wanya Morris, OT
40-yard dash: 5.11 seconds (unofficial)
10-yard split: 1.80 seconds
Vertical jump: 28.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Morris' 10-yard split ranks fourth among offensive linemen. Only BYU's Blake Freeland (1.68), Utah's Braeden Daniels (1.71) and UCLA's Jon Gaines II (1.73) scored better.
Eric Gray, RB
Vertical jump: 37.5 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 10 inches
Gray notably didn't compete in the 40-yard dash on Sunday.
