2023 March Madness: Tipoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for OU basketball vs. Portland in Los Angeles

Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor

Mar 18, 2023

GAMEDAYTipoff time: 8 p.m. CTWatch: ESPNU Listen: DirectoryPREGAME READING Sports 'This is our tournament': OU basketball 'going to be ready' for first-round matchup against Portland Louis Raser, sports reporter Sports OU basketball selected as No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face No. 12 Portland in 1st round Louis Raser, sports reporter Sports OU basketball leads conference with 5 All-Big 12 honors Louis Raser, sports reporter Sports 'We're going to enjoy this one': Jennie Baranczyk, OU basketball celebrates Big 12 title with net-cutting ceremony Nick Coppola, sports reporter Sports OU basketball's Madi Williams named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award Zach Pennington, sports reporter
