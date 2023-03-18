 Skip to main content
2023 March Madness: Tipoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for OU basketball vs. Portland in Los Angeles

Taylor Robertson

Redshirt senior guard Taylor Robertson during the game against Kansas State on Mar. 1

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

GAMEDAY

Tipoff time: 8 p.m. CT

Watch: ESPNU

Listen: Directory

PREGAME READING

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

