2022 MLB Draft: Sooners center fielder Tanner Tredaway selected in 10th round by Pittsburgh Pirates

Tanner Tredaway

Redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway during the second game of the championship series of the College World Series against Ole Miss on June 26, 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

Former Oklahoma center fielder Tanner Tredaway was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 290 overall pick in the 10th round of Monday’s MLB Draft.

Tredaway spent the past three seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Seminole State College. Tredaway posted a team-leading .370 batting average along with nine home runs and 66 RBIs. He also stole 24 bases on 26 attempts. 

Tredaway began to catch the eye of many in the Big 12 tournament, where he went 9-for-17 with four RBIs and three runs scored. 

He followed this up with an 8-for-17 showing in the Gainesville Regional where he scored four times. In game three of the super regional against Virginia Tech, Tredaway tallied four hits and three RBIs while blasting two home runs. He then went 6-for-10 and scored four times in the Sooners first two College World Series games. 

Tredaway is the sixth Sooner to be selected in the draft after Cade Horton went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Cubs, Jake Bennett went to the Washington Nationals in the second round, Peyton Graham was picked in the second round by the Detroit Tigers, Jimmy Crooks was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round and Blake Robertson was taken in the seventh by the Tampa Bay Rays.

