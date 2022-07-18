2022 MLB Draft: Sooners center fielder Tanner Tredaway selected in 10th round by Pittsburgh Pirates

Former Oklahoma center fielder Tanner Tredaway was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 290 overall pick in the 10th round of Monday’s MLB Draft.
Tanner Tredaway off the board to the Pittsburgh Pirates. 10th round, pick 290 overall. Slot value: $154.90kCould not be happier for Treds. Totally awesome.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 18, 2022
Tredaway spent the past three seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Seminole State College. Tredaway posted a team-leading .370 batting average along with nine home runs and 66 RBIs. He also stole 24 bases on 26 attempts.
Tredaway began to catch the eye of many in the Big 12 tournament, where he went 9-for-17 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
He followed this up with an 8-for-17 showing in the Gainesville Regional where he scored four times. In game three of the super regional against Virginia Tech, Tredaway tallied four hits and three RBIs while blasting two home runs. He then went 6-for-10 and scored four times in the Sooners first two College World Series games.
Tredaway is the sixth Sooner to be selected in the draft after Cade Horton went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Cubs, Jake Bennett went to the Washington Nationals in the second round, Peyton Graham was picked in the second round by the Detroit Tigers, Jimmy Crooks was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth round and Blake Robertson was taken in the seventh by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.