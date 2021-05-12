2021 NFL Schedule: When Baker Mayfield's Browns, Kyler Murray's Cardinals, CeeDee Lamb's Cowboys and more former Sooners square off

The NFL announced its schedule for the 2021 season Wednesday night. After Oklahoma had five players selected during this year’s draft, matchups featuring former Sooners are not hard to come by.
Here are some games that feature notable former Sooners on both teams:
Week 1: Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield travels to Kansas City to square off against his former OU lineman in Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown.
Week 2: Cowboy wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Charger linebacker Kenneth Murray will share the field together on opposing sides. Kansas City visits Baltimore, putting Humphrey and Brown against Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts hosts former OU lineman Trent Williams and the 49ers.
Week 3: Hurts reunites with Lamb in Dallas. Humphrey and Brown will play against Murray and the Chargers.
Week 4: The Chargers take on Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. Hurts and the Eagles will play against Humphrey and Brown.
Week 5: Lamb and the Cowboys host Sterling Shepard’s New York Giants. Williams’ 49ers travel to Arizona to play against Murray’s Cardinals. Mayfield travels to Los Angeles to play Murray’s Chargers.
Week 6: The Cowboys travel to Foxborough to play against newly acquired New England Patriots Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson. The Chargers play against the Ravens. Mayfield battles his former backup in Murray.
Week 7: Joe Mixon’s Cincinnati Bengals plays against divisional rivals Brown and Andrews.
Week 8: Shepard and the Giants travel to Kansas City to play against Humphrey and Brown on Monday Night Football. Perkins and Stevenson travel to Los Angeles to play against Murray’s Chargers.
Week 9: The Cardinals and 49ers square off, putting Murray and Williams against each other. Hurts hosts Murray and the Chargers in Philadelphia. Mayfield and Mixon are on opposite sides in Cincinnati.
Week 10: New England’s Perkins and Stevenson host Cleveland’s Mayfield.
Week 11: Lamb and the Cowboys battles Kansas City’s Humphrey and Brown.
Week 12: Hurts travels to play Shepard and the Giants. Mayfield goes to Baltimore to play against his former pass catchers in Brown and Andrews.
Week 13: Murray’s Chargers play in Cincinnati against Mixon.
Week 14: Brown and Andrews travel to Cleveland to play against Mayfield. Murray and the Chargers travel to New York to play against Shepard and the Giants. Williams and the 49ers travel to Cincinnati to play against Mixon.
Week 15: Lamb visits MetLife to play Shephard again. Humphrey and Brown travel to Los Angeles to play against Murray and the Chargers.
Week 16: Hurts’ Eagles plays against Shepard’s Giants. Brown and Andrews face off against Mixon.
Week 17: Lamb reunites with his former quarterback in Murray at AT&T Stadium, where they won the Big 12 championship in 2018 together. Humphrey and Brown travel to Cincinnati to play against Mixon’s Bengals.
Week 18: Hurts’ Eagles and Lamb’s Cowboys close the season off playing against each other. Mixon’s Bengals travel to Cleveland.
This will be the first season under the new 18-week, 17-game format that the NFL and NFLPA agreed upon last year. The NFL season begins with Tampa Bay hosting Dallas on Sept. 9.
