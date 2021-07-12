You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021 MLB Draft: Sooners pitcher Jason Ruffcorn selected in 8th round by Philadelphia Phillies

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jason Ruffcorn

Redshirt senior pitcher Jason Ruffcorn during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma pitcher Jason Ruffcorn was taken with the No. 235 pick in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. 

The redshirt senior was dominant in the bullpen in his three years with the Sooners, posting a career 3.09 earned-run average. In 2019 he received Second Team All-Big 12 honors after leading the conference in saves with 11. He finished with a zero in the shortened 2020 season before finishing with a four ERA while making three starts in 2021. 

He received a second All-Big 12 Second Team honor in 2021 along with an All-Big 12 Academic selection. Ruffcorn transferred to OU from Texas A&M before the 2019 season. 

Ruffcorn’s father Scott spent five seasons in the big leagues including one season with the Phillies in 1997. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments