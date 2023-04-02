 Skip to main content
'1 weekend at a time': OU softball completes 3-game sweep of No. 8 Texas after 10-2 run-rule win

Tiare Jennings and the Sooners

Junior infielder Tiare Jennings and the Sooners during the game against Texas on April 2.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

When the second batter of the game, Texas center fielder Mia Scott, elevated a ball over the right field fence at Marita Hynes Field, Oklahoma faced a situation it's battled through all weekend: an early deficit.

The Longhorns struck first in each game of the series, yet the Sooners never appeared fazed.

“No harm, no foul,” junior infielder Tiare Jennings said. “... We knew we were going to score.”

After allowing early offense, OU proceeded to score nine runs through the first three innings of Sunday’s game. Jennings led the barrage with her 4 for 4 day, including scoring twice and knocking in four runs to lift No. 1 Oklahoma (33-1, 6-0 Big 12) past No. 8 Texas (30-8-1, 3-3) 10-2 to complete a three-game sweep in Norman.

“The one thing this team has (that sets it apart) is just the ability to turn a game around on a dime,” Gasso said. “… It's not something every team can do. But this team does it almost like it's nothing. … That's what makes them different.”

Jennings’ first hit was a first-inning single to put runners at first and second after OU’s lead-off hitter, junior center fielder Jayda Coleman, received the Jocelyn Alo treatment — a four-pitch walk.

After evening the contest at 1-1 in the first, the Sooners struck again via a three-run opposite-field home run from Jennings, her ninth this season. Jennings finished 8 for 11 during the weekend with eight RBIs and two home runs.

“She’s heating up at the right time and I think she's kind of excited about that,” Gasso said. “(She’s) seeing the ball really well. And you know, elite hitters can't be elite everyday or every weekend, it just doesn't work like that, but very rarely do you ever see Tiare have an off weekend. If she thinks she has (an off weekend), I don't know it because she just hits the ball so hard and well.”

Junior Nicole May, who made her 12th appearance of the season, pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on six hits. May also struck out eight in 5.1 innings pitched. Sophomore Jordy Bahl pitched 0.2 innings of scoreless relief. Sophomore first baseman Cydney Sanders sent OU home early with a walkoff double in the sixth.

“She's been struggling a bit,” Gasso said of Sanders. “It's hard when you're a freshman and you have an elite season, and then you come back the next year (thinking) it's supposed to happen like that again. … But I feel like she's starting to gain her confidence. I saw (Rylie) Boone in her ear a lot this weekend, I just hope that really opens up the door for her.

“We were in the locker room and we praised her and she (was) clapping for herself, so that’s always good.”

Alyssa Brito

Junior utility Alyssa Brito during the game against Texas on April 2.

Sooners break through in third inning

OU extended its lead to 9-1 with a five-run third inning on Sunday.

The rally began with a pair of errors by Texas shortstop Viviana Martinez, allowing junior third baseman Alyssa Brito to score the Sooners’ first run of the inning. Later in the inning, Jennings and Coleman collected back-to-back RBI hits.

“I'm just trusting the game plan, being aggressive (and) playing free,” Jennings said. “(I) know that I have someone in front of me and behind me who’s going to do the same exact thing.”

Senior designated hitter Haley Lee capped the rally with a two-run home run. OU sent nine batters to the plate in the inning, seven of which reached base.

Grace Lyons

Redshirt senior infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Texas on April 2.

Lyons flashes the leather

Senior shortstop Grace Lyons made an uncharacteristic error Saturday, allowing Texas to score its first run of the game.

Lyons made up for the mistake Sunday with three diving stops, two of which were converted to outs. Lyons also helped OU escape a one-out jam in the fourth inning by starting a double play.

“I want you to show me a shortstop that's better,” Gasso said. “I don't think I've seen one in my days of coaching. … Everybody is shocked when she (makes) an error, but these are tough plays. These are big, tough plays she's making and … She's killing rallies.”

Next, OU faces Texas Tech for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in Norman.

“(I’m) just happy that we're moving on and we're 6-0 (in Big 12 play) and we're going into another tough weekend,” Gasso said. “We just take it one weekend at a time.”

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

