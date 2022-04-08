Re:Supply opens Norman location on Main Street, offers zero-waste, toxin-free products

A new type of store is opening on Main Street in Norman this Friday that will give residents the option to lower both their carbon footprint and chemical intake.
Re:Supply is a zero-waste and toxin-free store. Customers bring their own containers for their products or can purchase them at Re:Supply. The store also has a shelf where donated containers can be found. Re:Supply has a variety of items including cooking supplies, cleaning products, and hygiene products. Everything in the store is all-natural and chemical-free. Norman will be home to the second location of Re:Supply, the first of which is in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Zero waste and non-toxic living may often be associated with the selective ideals of the West Coast, but Re:Supply founder Kacie Scherler is an Oklahoman through and through, she said.
Scherler was born in Oklahoma and currently lives in Walters on a farm with her partner, Zach.
While environmental sustainability is a long-time value of Scherler’s, a diagnosis of a rare autoimmune disease in 2018 drove her towards a non-toxic lifestyle.
“It forced us to rethink all of the products we're using, the food we're consuming,” Scherler said. “This was sort of bridging both of those things … reducing waste while also reducing toxic burden in the home.”
Scherler is going to the University of Oklahoma to get her Ph.D. in geography and environmental sustainability. With more time being spent in Norman, opening a Re:Supply seemed like the right move. She is excited to be one of the many small businesses in downtown Norman.
Social media often shows an idealized version of sustainability, but the environment at Re:Supply is one of openness and encouragement.
“A lot of people think oh, well I need a Pinterest-perfect pantry with matching stickers,” Scherler said. “That's great and all but, no, that's not the goal. You don't need that. We just need to use what we have.”
Scherler said that getting past people’s uncertainty about the concept has been the most difficult aspect of opening a zero-waste store in places where it may not already be built into the lifestyle. Despite the learning curve, she said she has seen the Wichita Falls community embrace Re:Supply in a way she never expected.
“It just goes to show that every community can probably support a store like this. At least that's our hope,” Scherler said. “We’d love to see these stores pop up everywhere. It's not this competitive, cutthroat business model. There's so much room and we would love to see this model more and more across the country.”
The shopping experience of Re:Supply is slower than is the norm for 2022, but is likely to resonate with those who value the pace of living in the small-town Norman environment.
“The reality is, it's not as convenient as shopping on Amazon,” Scherler said. “It's going to take you a little bit more time to bring that container … to fill it, to weigh it, to pay for it.”
Those choosing Re:Supply will be supporting a larger picture than just the store itself, Scherler added.
“When you shop at Re:Supply, you're also supporting a lot of other small businesses,” Scherler said. “We source from vendors who are really passionate about the same things that we are and so there's sort of this trickle-down effect of social impact.”
Re:Supply opened Friday, April 8 on Main Street in Norman. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.