OU wrestling: Willie McDougald, Joey Prata, Jake Woodley notch Sooners' lone wins in 22-9 loss to Iowa State

Willie McDougald flexed towards the bleachers after tying No. 21-ranked Jarrett Degen with a takedown in the third round.
The redshirt freshman pushed the match to sudden victory, where he grabbed Degen’s leg and lifted him into the air before slamming the 149-pounder onto the mat, sending a thud through McCasland Fieldhouse.
The unheralded Sooner picked the perfect time to strike, wearing down his opponent’s stamina in regulation before shooting at Degen’s legs in the early seconds of the sudden victory round.
McDougald’s takedown earned the Niagara Falls, native the second ranked win of his career after he defeated Missouri’s Josh Edmond last week. Despite McDougald’s continued success, the Sooners were unable to muster a win as No. 21 Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3 Big 12) fell 22-9 to Big 12 rival No. 7 Iowa State (10-1, 3-0 Big 12) on Friday night.
“Willie is a guy who’s young and hungry, he wants to be good,” OU coach Lou Rosselli said. It matters to him, he fights. I think he’s competitive and smart out there. “I think down the road he’s going to be a problem for people. I mean, he’s already a problem for people.”
No. 32 Joey Prata got the Sooners off to a positive start, beating No. 19 Kysen Terukina 6-5 in the 125-pound class.
Afterward, senior Tony Madrigal reaggravated an early season injury during his 4-1 loss to No. 33 Ramazan Attasauov. While the two were intertwined, No. 14-ranked Madrigal dove away from his 131-pound opponent in pain, clutching his elbow. Madrigal finished his match, but was unable to score another point following the injury timeout.
“He’s got to do a better job of handling that,” Rosselli said. “As you go into the postseason you have to understand that those things are going to happen. You’re going to get derailed a little bit, have a little adversity.”
Redshirt junior Jacob Butler had another tough outing in the 141-pound class, falling 8-3 to No. 11 Ian Parker. Parker’s relentless attacks forced Butler to wrestle from the defensive the majority of the match.
No. 15-ranked Justin Thomas had his hands full on Friday night, tasked with taking on defending 157-pound national champion David Carr. The unanimous No. 1-ranked wrestler in his class, Carr has only lost one match in his college career.
Trailing 3-1 late in the third round, Thomas had a chance to land a takedown and tie the match. The redshirt senior had Carr in his hands, but the defending national champion slipped from his grasp, finalizing the 3-1 score. Frustrated attendees believed Thomas should’ve received a point for Carr’s stalling after the Iowa State wrestler swiftly avoided his opponent at the end of the match.
“(Thomas) had (Carr) on the ropes,” Rosselli said. “He had him thinking ‘this is a possibility that I could go down’.”
No. 29 Joe Grello stepped back into action after missing the Sooners’ last two matches due to health and safety protocols. The redshirt senior lost 8-4 in the 165-pound class, but the match was much closer than the score indicates.
Rosselli noted that Grello looked “rusty” and one mistake caused a six point pendulum swing that decided the outcome of the Rutgers transfer’s return to the mat. After that, 174-pounder Anthony Mantanona drove No. 18 Joel Devine into the mat multiple times, but wasn’t awarded a point for any of his takedowns. Mantonona eventually fell 3-2.
Three straight losses put the Sooners behind the Cyclones 15-6. With three matches remaining, Oklahoma needed stellar performances from remaining wrestlers.
Junior 184-pounder Darrien Roberts struggled against No. 8 Marcus Coleman, who at one point slammed No. 27-ranked Roberts to the mat, knocking his ear guard off in the 13-5 defeat.
No. 14 Jake Woodley got the Sooners back on track with a 3-2 victory over No. 16 Yonger Bastida in the 197-pound class. The tight match re-energized the Oklahoma crowd, which was back on its feet cheering loudly for the All-American.
Woodley lunged at Bastida with less than a minute left in the match, grabbing the ISU wrestler by the legs and putting his shoulders on the mat for a match-winning two-point takedown.
Friday night's event ended with No. 28 Josh Heindselman and No. 21 Sam Schuyler duking it out in the 285-pound class. With about 15 seconds left in the match, Heindselman grabbed Schuyler’s leg, but was unable to finish a takedown, granting the Iowa State wrestler a 5-3 win.
The Sooners return against Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 in Norman, hoping for a bounce back victory.
“Our attack rate is too low,” Rosselli said. “Some of our guys look a little fearful. At the end of the day, you can’t win anything if you don’t throw the kitchen sink at someone.”
