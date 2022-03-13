OU women's tennis Dana Guzman scores doubles win in return from injury, Sooners top Kansas State 4-1

When Dana Guzman’s name was announced for the first time this season on Sunday, the crowd at the Headington Family Tennis Center applauded loudly.
Guzman’s last appearance was on May 7, 2021, in a 7-6 loss to USC. She also concluded her freshman season ranked No. 63 nationally in singles. Since then, the now-sophomore has been recovering from an undisclosed injury and was sidelined for the first half of the 2022 season.
Finally, in the Sooners’ first outdoor match of the season, Guzman’s name was called. Head coach Audra Cohen was eagerly anticipating slotting Guzman back into the lineup.
“She did an excellent job of stepping up into a difficult role at doubles and playing with (freshman Anchisa Chanta) for the first time,” Cohen said.
In her highly anticipated return, Guzman helped No. 3 Oklahoma (16-1) to a 4-1 win over Kansas State (6-6) in Norman. The match was opened by Guzman and Chanta knocking out the Wildcats’ Dinara Alloyarova and Manami Ukita 6-2 in doubles play.
“The way she handled it is like a champion and it shows how high of a level she has inside of her,” Cohen said about Guzman’s doubles play. “It’s really great to have her back out there on the court and we’re only looking forward to seeing her more.”
Guzman’s win was followed by the No. 68 doubles pair, junior Layne Sleeth and senior Alexandra Pisareva. The duo downed Florentine Dekkers and Ioana Gheorghita 6-2, earning Oklahoma the doubles point.
Sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley didn’t finish their match, but trailed KSU’s Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares 3-4.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning, but as the match went on I just tried to play fearlessly, as we all did,” Guzman said regarding her seventh-career doubles point.
Singles play began with Pisareva downing Alloyarova 6-3 and 6-2, which pushed OU’s lead to 2-0. However other courts were struggling and No. 44-ranked senior Ivana Corley fell to Linares 6-3 and 6-2 and put the Wildcats on the board.
“They struggled a little bit early on,” Cohen said of OU’s early play. ”Just getting them to hit through the wind a little bit more, rather than fall backwards and try to make balls. I think that it gets a little tricky when you do that.”
The Sooners began to bounce back after receiving words of encouragement and advice from their coach. No. 36-ranked junior Carmen Corley answered by taking out Rosanna Mafei 6-2 and 6-3. Pisarava also scored a 6-3 and 6-2 win over Alloyarova.
The match was clinched by freshman Emma Staker, who maintained her singles spot despite Guzman’s return. Staker defeated Gheorghita 6-4 and 7-5, followed with a big sigh of relief from the crowd as Oklahoma nabbed its fifth consecutive win.
“We need to just keep practicing what we’ve been doing all season and exaggerating that even more,” Staker said. “It’s just the start of the Big 12 so we need to keep our focus.”
The Sooners left a couple courts unfinished, as OU had lost the first sets in both games. Chanta was trailing Dekkers 4-6 and 2-0 when the Sooners won the match. At the same time No. 17-ranked Layne Sleeth had just tied her game against Job 4-6 and 7-5.
Oklahoma will now transition to a single nonconference game against Tulsa (9-4) on Thursday, March 17in Norman. Cohen will be looking for improvement and lessons learned in her squad’s next match.
“We have a lot to work on in the next few days and then we’ll get ready for Tulsa and hopefully be able to apply some of those things we’ve learned and continue to get better through the rest of the season,” Cohen said.
“Today’s win was good that you got a win, but at the same time it was great in that we got a lot of lessons that we need to work on to get better before we play Tulsa and before we play Baylor and Texas as well.”
