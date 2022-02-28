 Skip to main content
OU women's golf: Sooners finish 8th at Westbrook Invitational, Libby Winans finishes 4th among individuals

  • Updated
OU women's golf at 2021 Clover Cup

The OU women's golf team at the Clover Cup on March 14, 2021.

 OU Athletics

Oklahoma finished the Westbrook Invitational tied for eight place on Monday after shooting an 868, good for four over par as a team, at the Westbrook Village Vistas Course in Peoria, Arizona.

OU tied with the College of Charleston (868) and trailed  Wisconsin (865), Ohio State (865), Denver (864), Kansas (863), UNLV (861), Nebraska (853) and Mississippi State (851) in the final standings.

Senior Libby Winans tied for fourth among individuals with a 6-under 210 and only had one bogey through all 18 holes on Monday. Senior Hannah Screen finished tied for 13th place with a 3-under 213, hitting four birdies in the final round. Playing unattached, sophomore Kaylee Vesely tied for 17th place  with a 1-under 215.

"Libby, Hannah and Kaylee each had a great week out in the desert," head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release. "They all have put in a lot of time and effort over the winter break and to see it payoff is always exciting."

Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez tied for 52nd  with a 223 and sophomore Nina Lang  tied for 61st place with a 225 while freshman Meagan Winans finished tied for 71st with a 231.

Oklahoma’s next tournament is the Clover Cup in Mesa, Arizona from March 11- 13. 

