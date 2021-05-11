OU softball: Sooners remain at No. 1 in USA Today/NFCA Top 25 after winning Bedlam series, Big 12 regular season title

Oklahoma (42-2, 16-1 Big 12) stayed at No. 1 in the latest USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 on Tuesday.
🥎 @OU_Softball continues hold on No. 1⃣ in this week's @USATODAY DI Top 25 Coaches Poll. No. 25 @LibertySB earns first-ever NFCA ranking.— NFCA (@NFCAorg) May 11, 2021
🔗https://t.co/mUzXmnFomq pic.twitter.com/9ZTbZrCByM
The Sooners are fresh off defeating No. 9 Oklahoma State in a three-game series last week.
After OSU took game one, 6-4, to give OU its first conference loss since 2017, the Sooners responded with a 6-4 win in game two and an 11-8 win in game three to win the series. Those victories also gave Oklahoma its ninth straight Big 12 regular season championship.
Rounding out the USA Today/NFCA's top five, the Sooners were followed by UCLA, Alabama, Florida and Washington respectively. Texas joined OU and OSU as the only Big 12 schools in the poll at No. 10.
Oklahoma now shifts focus to the Big 12 tournament on May 14 in Oklahoma City. The Sooners begin play against Baylor at 2 p.m. CT and later take on Texas Tech at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN+.
