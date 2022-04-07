 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: Softball run-ruled Tulsa 9-0

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
sga3/2/22

The Undergraduate Student Congress meets March 1, 2022. 

OU student congress passes bill amending parking ticket procedures, continues push for student regent

The Undergraduate Student Congress saw and unanimously passed seven pieces of legislation during its Tuesday evening meeting. Following the previous meeting’s motion to see a special vote of no confidence for Vice Chair Sidney May, another motion was seen and moved to table it indefinitely, meaning May will retain office until her tenure is up in two weeks. Human Diversity Committee Chair Caitlyn Harman and Rep. Nathanael Reese presented a bill in support of the Norman Jewish community through properly defining antisemitism and having the OU community recognize any acts of antisemitism that Jewish students at OU have experienced or witnessed.

Jana Johns

Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns during the game against Iowa on March 20.

No. 1 Sooners run-rule Tulsa 9-0 in 5 innings at home

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Tulsa (12-22-1) 9-0 in five innings on Wednesday night in Norman. Sophomore utility players Alyssa Brito and Jayda Coleman both went 2-for-2 in the batters’ box while also recording an RBI each. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May started in the circle for the Sooners. May tossed a complete game shutout, tallying six strikeouts and allowing only three hits. OU got on the board in the first inning after redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow grounded out to first base, allowing sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings to score from third base.

Other sports:

OU football:

• Wanya Morris more focused in 2nd spring with Sooners; Joe Jon Finley fond of Daniel Parker’s toughness

OU baseball:

• Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game

Larry Heikkila celebrates winning Norman mayoral race, Breea Clark gives concession speech, reflects on future

1 of 4

View the full gallery here.

Other photo galleries:

• No. 1 OU softball shut out Tulsa 9-0

calendar header.jpg

Thursday, April 7

6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information

Friday, April 8

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA

5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information

Saturday, April 9

2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH

Sunday, April 10

10 a.m.: Women's tennis @ West Virginia — Morgantown, WV

12 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Baylor — Waco, TX

3 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

3 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information

Sunday, April 11

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

Monday, April 12

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments