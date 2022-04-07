OU morning news: Softball run-ruled Tulsa 9-0

OU student congress passes bill amending parking ticket procedures, continues push for student regent
The Undergraduate Student Congress saw and unanimously passed seven pieces of legislation during its Tuesday evening meeting. Following the previous meeting’s motion to see a special vote of no confidence for Vice Chair Sidney May, another motion was seen and moved to table it indefinitely, meaning May will retain office until her tenure is up in two weeks. Human Diversity Committee Chair Caitlyn Harman and Rep. Nathanael Reese presented a bill in support of the Norman Jewish community through properly defining antisemitism and having the OU community recognize any acts of antisemitism that Jewish students at OU have experienced or witnessed.
No. 1 Sooners run-rule Tulsa 9-0 in 5 innings at home
No. 1 Oklahoma (33-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Tulsa (12-22-1) 9-0 in five innings on Wednesday night in Norman. Sophomore utility players Alyssa Brito and Jayda Coleman both went 2-for-2 in the batters’ box while also recording an RBI each. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May started in the circle for the Sooners. May tossed a complete game shutout, tallying six strikeouts and allowing only three hits. OU got on the board in the first inning after redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow grounded out to first base, allowing sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings to score from third base.
Other sports:
OU football:
• Wanya Morris more focused in 2nd spring with Sooners; Joe Jon Finley fond of Daniel Parker’s toughness
OU baseball:
• Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game
View the full gallery here.
Other photo galleries:
• No. 1 OU softball shut out Tulsa 9-0
Thursday, April 7
6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information
Friday, April 8
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA
5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX
8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information
Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL
UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information
Saturday, April 9
2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
8 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information
Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL
Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH
Sunday, April 10
10 a.m.: Women's tennis @ West Virginia — Morgantown, WV
12 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Baylor — Waco, TX
3 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
3 p.m.: University Theatre presents Pippin — More information
Sunday, April 11
Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX
Monday, April 12
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX
Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.