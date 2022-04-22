OU morning news: OU football releases spring game rosters

OU associate vice president of tribal relations aims to strengthen ties between university, tribal communities
A former Norman resident returns home after a law career to take on the position of OU associate vice president of tribal relations, elevating the importance of the university’s relationship with tribal communities. A replacement to the former tribal liaison position in the department of diversity, equity and inclusion, Tana Fitzpatrick’s role as the associate vice president of tribal relations was raised to the highest level within the university that, in turn, elevates the relationships the university forms with surrounding tribal nations. Welcoming Fitzpatrick into this position is an important step for the university, Brian Burkhart, interim director of the Native Nations Center and associate professor of philosophy, said.
Sooners release spring game rosters; DeMarco Murray, Miguel Chavis to coach split squads
Oklahoma released its Red Team and White Team rosters for Saturday's spring game on Thursday evening. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will helm the Red Team while defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will coach the White Team. Consistent with what head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will take snaps for both teams. The traditional split-squad game format returns for this year's contest after OU tested a different model under coach Lincoln Riley in 2021.
Twin dancers to share lead role in OU School of Dance production of 'The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III'
Oklahoma Festival Ballet’s upcoming performance of "The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III" features two sisters cast together in the lead role of Aurora. Junior ballet performance majors Darcey and Jessie Lynn are identical twins who have been training in classical ballet for as long as they can remember. The two are sharing the role of Aurora in Oklahoma Festival Ballet’s production of "The Sleeping Beauty Suite, Act III" this weekend and the next. First performed in 1890, "The Sleeping Beauty" is an integral part of ballet history. It was choreographed by Marius Petipa, who is credited as one of the greatest innovators in the art form’s history. Composer Ilyich Tchaikovsky collaborated with Petipa to create a score specifically for his ballet.
Friday, April 22
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC
Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational
Saturday, April 23
Sooner Saturday
1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR
1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
3 p.m.: Football Spring Game
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC
Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational
Sunday, April 24
1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State
1 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX
Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX
Monday, April 25
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Tuesday, April 26
6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Oral Roberts — Tulsa, OK
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Wednesday, April 26
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
