OU morning news: Hurts Donuts will reopen

Housing Meeting

Merrilee Hertlein speaking to students during the Housing Center Student Association meeting on April 18.

OU Housing Center Student Association members voice opinions on architectural design of on-campus housing

OU students discussed present concerns and new ideas for first-year housing with architects designing the next phase of on-campus residencies in a Monday meeting. In the weekly 7:30 p.m. Housing Center Student Association meeting in the Couch Storm Shelter, students shared their ideas for resident hall lounges and study areas, including the need for more flexible spaces, plenty of natural lighting and design, better community kitchens, gender-neutral spaces and improvements to the suite or community-style bathrooms.

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during sooners' open practice on March 24.

 

Dillon Gabriel ready for full Sooners experience; Brent Venables makes final push for energy at spring game

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said if you saw former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in a Wal-Mart, he’d be a J.A.G., “just a guy." Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel echoes Venables’ depiction of Mayfield as he heads into his first spring game in Norman. Despite charting over 8,000 collegiate passing yards and being one of the most sought-after signal callers in the transfer portal this offseason, Gabriel thinks of himself similarly to Mayfield, since he has yet to take an in-game snap at OU. While Mayfield returns to Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the unveiling of his Heisman statue, Gabriel will have his first opportunity to throw a pass in front of Sooners fans.

Other sports:

OU softball:

Hurts Donuts

Hurts Donuts will reopen Thursday, April 21 under new ownership.

Hurts Donuts to reopen under new ownership with updated menu, remodeled space

Hurts Donuts is reopening Thursday, April 21 under new ownership. The donut shop originally closed in 2020 because of difficulties due to COVID-19. Chris Schepers, owner of the Hurts Donuts location in Tulsa, said the previous owners of the campus corner location reached out to him to see if he was interested in running the Norman location. Some of the changes to the space include a newly painted pink floor and swings inside to sit on while waiting for orders. Schepers also said the menu has been updated, now including coffee.

Other culture:

• Sam Noble Museum receives federal grant to create online database for Native American Languages Collection

calendar header.jpg

Wednesday, April 20

6:30 p.m.: Softball @ North Texas — Denton, TX

Thursday, April 21

9 p.m.: CAC Concert Series presents Colony House — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Friday, April 22

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Saturday, April 23

1 p.m.: Soccer @ Arkansas — Fayetteville, AR

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

2 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Football Spring Game

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Men's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Rowing @ Lake Wheeler Invite — Raleigh, NC

Track and field vs. John Jacobs Invitational

Sunday, April 24

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Iowa State

1 p.m.: Baseball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

3 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Women's tennis @ Big 12 Championship — Fort Worth, TX

Women's golf @ Big 12 Stroke Championship — Houston, TX

Monday, April 25

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

