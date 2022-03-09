 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Faculty fears unclear accommodations

Disability Resource Center

The sign in front of the Office of the University Community that houses the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center on April 15, 2020. The ADRC helps provide resources and equal opportunities for OU students, employees and faculty members.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

'Lack of clear leadership’ draws fears over unclear accommodations process among faculty

OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said on March 2 that case numbers in Oklahoma have plateaued — with a seven-day case average of 712 cases four days later — and COVID-19 is a disease people should begin to learn how to live with. The long-term effects of COVID-19 have been acknowledged by experts, who say eradicating the virus is not feasible, and 2022 will usher in an era of learning to live with the virus. Some OU faculty with comorbidities, immunocompromised loved ones or who are at a higher risk of contracting severe illness if infected with COVID-19 don’t have that luxury.

Cade Horton

Freshamn Cade Horton during the game against Witchita State on Feb. 22.

Sooners defeat Dallas Baptist 8-7 at home behind Trevin Michael's stellar start

Oklahoma (6-5) squeaked out an 8-7 win over Dallas Baptist (6-6) in Norman on Tuesday afternoon. In his first start at OU, graduate transfer Trevin Michael threw five innings and struck out 10 batters. Michael allowed his lone run and hit on an RBI triple in the first inning after issuing his only walk to the leadoff batter. The Sooners struggled to give Michael run support until the floodgates opened in the fifth inning.

OU Daily Newsletter

Wednesday, March 9

3 p.m.: Diversity in Comics Art Walk, More information

Thursday, March 10

12 p.m.: "My Story of Belonging" with the GEC, More information

6 p.m.: Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship, Kansas City, MO

7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

Friday, March 11

11 a.m.: Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship, Kansas City, MO

5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA

7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

8 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri, Tempe, AZ

10 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ

DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway, More information

Saturday, March 12

Spring break begins

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA

4 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI

6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State

Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL

Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ

Sunday, March 13

Spring break

12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas State

1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Tulsa, Tulsa, OK

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA

Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ

Monday, March 14

Spring break

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

