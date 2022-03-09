OU morning news: Faculty fears unclear accommodations

'Lack of clear leadership’ draws fears over unclear accommodations process among faculty
OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said on March 2 that case numbers in Oklahoma have plateaued — with a seven-day case average of 712 cases four days later — and COVID-19 is a disease people should begin to learn how to live with. The long-term effects of COVID-19 have been acknowledged by experts, who say eradicating the virus is not feasible, and 2022 will usher in an era of learning to live with the virus. Some OU faculty with comorbidities, immunocompromised loved ones or who are at a higher risk of contracting severe illness if infected with COVID-19 don’t have that luxury.
Other news:
John Quiñones of 'What Would You Do' encourages students to speak out against injustice in 'DEI Week' speech
OU announces nursing program expansion in effort to ease state healthcare staffing shortage
OU COVID dashboard reports decline in positive cases to 3.57 percent out of 28 tests
Sooners defeat Dallas Baptist 8-7 at home behind Trevin Michael's stellar start
Oklahoma (6-5) squeaked out an 8-7 win over Dallas Baptist (6-6) in Norman on Tuesday afternoon. In his first start at OU, graduate transfer Trevin Michael threw five innings and struck out 10 batters. Michael allowed his lone run and hit on an RBI triple in the first inning after issuing his only walk to the leadoff batter. The Sooners struggled to give Michael run support until the floodgates opened in the fifth inning.
Other sports:
OU women's basketball:
Sooners' Jennie Baranczyk named semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year award
Sooners' Taylor Robertson named finalist for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award
OU softball:
Sooners maintain No. 1 ranking in latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll
OU women's gymnastics:
Sooners' Jordan Bowers, Danae Fletcher, Danielle Sievers sweep Big 12 weekly awards
Wednesday, March 9
3 p.m.: Diversity in Comics Art Walk, More information
Thursday, March 10
12 p.m.: "My Story of Belonging" with the GEC, More information
6 p.m.: Men's basketball @ Big 12 Championship, Kansas City, MO
7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
Friday, March 11
11 a.m.: Women's basketball @ Big 12 championship, Kansas City, MO
5 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA
7:30 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
8 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ Tempe Tri, Tempe, AZ
10 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ
DEI: Care Campaign Giveaway, More information
Saturday, March 12
Spring break begins
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA
4 p.m.: Softball @ Rainbow Wahine Classic, Honolulu, HI
6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. Ohio State
Track and Field @ NCAA Indoor Championships, Birmingham, AL
Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ
Sunday, March 13
Spring break
12 p.m.: Women's tennis vs. Kansas State
1 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Tulsa, Tulsa, OK
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. UTSA
Women's golf @ Clover Cup, Mesa, AZ
Monday, March 14
Spring break
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
The OU Daily
The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.