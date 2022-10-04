OU Iranian Student Association holds panel to contextualize ongoing protests, political situation in Iran

The OU Women's and Gender Studies Center for Social Justice and the Iranian Student Association held a panel Monday to provide the historical context of Iranian revolutions and share the importance of talking about the ongoing protests in Iran.
Panelists met in Zarrow Hall community room to discuss the global protests concerning the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. On Sept. 16, Amini died in custody after she was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab rules. Since then, Iranian people have protested despite government crackdowns over the past few weeks.
The panelists included Roksana Alavi, an OU associate professor of integrative studies; Mehrnoush Nourbakhsh, a neuroscience doctoral candidate and activist for women and minority groups; Afshin Marashi, an OU professor and Farzanah family chair in modern Iranian history; Samer Shehata, OU associate professor of Middle East studies; Andrew Hojjat, biology sophomore and treasurer of ISA and Nadia Iranpour, chemical biosciences sophomore and vice president of ISA.
At the beginning of the meeting, Alavi and Marashi gave historical context to the political situation in Iran, including the struggle for democracy and civil rights in modern Iran which is a history that goes on for more than a century.
Marashi said there are only three or four major moments of democratic activism. Activism began in 1905 with the Iranian Revolution, which tried to establish a representative government in Iran modeled on the history of the U.S. Constitution. The most recent moment was the Green Movement of 2009, where protesters alleged leaders of election fraud and then challenged the system and the supreme leader himself, calling for more democratic rights. No revolution so far has systematically changed the Iranian government.
“What's happening today is very much sort of an outgrowth of the frustrations with the reform efforts,” Marashi said. “We have now a new generation of Iranian democratic activists … that are no longer satisfied with working within the system and are demanding much more fundamental changes to the form of government inside Iran.”
Much like the Iranian Student Association’s protest on OU’s campus, Nourbakhsh said rallies for women’s rights in Iran are encouraging to her because they represent unity among women around the world.
“We are in a place where people are done,” Alavi said. “We don't want reform anymore. People aren't saying ‘let's have equality, let's have this’ — people would have been happy with equality 20 years ago. What we really want right now is a system change.”
In Iran, Nourbakhsh said, there is little to no news coverage about what's happening. But she told panel attendees that the violence from the government in response to the protests is a very real and concerning problem. Iranpour also discussed how the dangers in Iran are the reason for the protests.
“Iranians are not protesting against Islam or any other religion,” Iranpour said. “They are fighting for their basic rights. That is was this is a call for — our basic rights as humans, not just women, but humans.”
When asked what communities in the United States can do about the social unrest happening in Iran, panelists agreed the most important form of support is advocacy. Sharing posts on social media and discussing the issue with friends are simple ways everyone can help, they said.
Nourbakhsh said what’s happening in Iran can be seen happening to women all over the world. For this reason, she said, communities should spread more awareness about what is really happening.
“It's not something that's just happening in the Middle East, it’s something that (has) happened in our world,” Nourbakhsh said. “And if you want to have a nice society or family we need to fix the roots (because) women are the root for our society, (for) our families.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.