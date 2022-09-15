 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners to unveil, dedicate Selmon brothers statue at Kansas State game

  • Updated
Selmon brothers

Lee Roy, Dewey and Lucious Selmon. 

 OU athletics

OU athletics will unveil a statue honoring former Sooners defenders and brothers Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon, on Saturday, Sept. 24, before the Kansas State game, the program announced Thursday.

The Selmons starred at OU from 1971-75 and finished with a 54-3-1 record, four Big Eight championships and two national championships. They also combined for 915 total tackles, including 96 for loss and 16 fumble recoveries in 96 career starts.

The brothers’ statue is the second of four set to be revealed after Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue was dedicated during Oklahoma’s spring game in April.

Release dates for Kyler Murray’s Heisman statue and a sculpture honoring former Sooners player and coach John Blake have yet to be announced.

Lucious and Dewey will be present for the dedication, which is open to the public and begins at 3:30 p.m. near the northeast corner of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Family members of Lee Roy, who died in 2011, will attend in his stead.

Former OU coach Barry Switzer, university president Joseph Harroz Jr. and athletics director Joe Castiglione will speak at the ceremony.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is The Daily's assistant sports editor and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

