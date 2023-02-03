OU College of Continuing Education, Outreach to host 10th annual Medieval Fair Ball

The University of Oklahoma will host the 10th annual Medieval Fair Ball this Saturday, an event featuring food, dancing, and drinks.
The event is in coordination with the Medieval Fair Department of OU’s College of Continuing Education and Outreach.
Ann Marie Eckart has been the Medieval Fair coordinator for 12 years. She said the first ball came together on a whim and has continued since.
“I had a few performers come up with the idea and a band was going to be in town at the time, (an) instructor (was) available and it was (at the) last minute, Eckart said. “With the blessing of a Sudden Opportunity Support grant from the Norman Arts Council, we were able to do the first Medieval Fair Ball.”
The ball is a night of dancing and live music. Music will be played by The Unpronounceable Irish Band, a local group led by Bruce Cannon. J. Lang of Einini will teach Medieval and Renaissance dances. Eckart said guests do not need to bring a partner, nor do they need prior dance experience.
“You don’t need to make it a date, because a lot of Medieval and Renaissance style dances are what are called ‘progressive dances,’ where you're constantly changing partners,” Eckart said. “It was a way to meet people, kind of interact and mingle.”
Eckart said she enjoys seeing those who are unsure about the experience become excited and immersed throughout the night.
“My favorite part about the ball is when I see people that come in a little down, a little stressed out, a little worried, and by the end of the night they have forgotten all of their cares. They are immersed in the event and being in the moment and enjoying it,” Eckart said. “The smiles and the laughter are what I find the most rewarding thing about the ball.”
Guests are welcome to wear Medieval and Renaissance period costumes, but weapons will not be allowed. Eckart said she has seen a variety of attire at the event.
“People come in costume, but people also come in blue jeans and T-shirts, people come in black tie,” Eckart said. “It's kind of (an) 'anything goes.' It's mostly for the fun and community building.”
University Catering will provide hors d'oeuvres. Iced tea and water will also be available. The event will have a cash bar with beer and seltzer from 405 Brewery. This year’s Medieval Ball Feast Menu is composed of mushroom barley soup, Medieval Armored turnips, Caneline beef pie, stir-fried vegetables, rolls, cherry pie, and cheesecake.
The ball will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom of the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased online, and paid parking will be available in the OU Memorial Union garage.
This story was edited by Silas Bales. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
