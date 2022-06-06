 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners defeat Florida 5-4, advance to 5th super regional in program history

Peyton Graham

Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham during the baseball game against Baylor March 26.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma (40-20) defeated No. 13-seeded Florida (42-24) 5-4 to advance to the super regionals for the fifth time in program history Monday in Gainesville.

Redshirt senior pitcher Trevin Michael took the bump for the Sooners in just his second start of the season, grooving through six innings and allowing six hits, and one earned run. Redshirt senior Chazz Martinez took the mound in relief following a five and a half hour weather delay. Martinez pitched one inning and allowed one run on one hit and walked two. Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett added two innings of one hit, one run relief.

The Sooners offense was led by redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway, who went 3-for-5 and scored a run. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham recorded a home run and two RBIs. Redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis crushed his 4th home run of the season.

The Gators’ offense struck first with a solo home run in the second. OU responded with a solo shot of its own to even the score at the halfway point. Florida pulled ahead with an RBI single in the fifth and took a one-run lead into the delay. Over five hours later, the Gators tallied a third run in the seventh. 

The lead was short lived, as Graham blasted a two-run home run over the left field fence to tie the game in the eighth. The Sooners then took the lead with an RBI groundout and added insurance with an RBI single. The Gators refused to go down easy, as they tacked on a solo home run in the ninth

Oklahoma will face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if necessary. 

