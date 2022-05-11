Norman Pride provides safe space, opportunity for locals to support 2SLGBTQ+ community

Norman celebrated Pride last weekend with a variety of events throughout the weekend, including a festival on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s gathering was at Andrew’s Park. Dozens of small businesses and organizations set up tents in the park at which they advertised services, sold merchandise and promoted the work they do in the community.
Norman’s EMT was at Pride for the first time this year. Elizabeth Vandergrift is an EMSSTAT Paramedic. She said that they expected 5,000 to 7,000 people to attend the event, so it was important to provide medical support.
“We're here to protect the community first and foremost, and make sure if there's any medical emergencies, we're really close, we can respond,” Vandergrift said. “Making sure that everybody knows that we're here for everybody in the community, not just one specific group.”
Studies conducted by the Williams Institute show that members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community are more likely than cisgender straight people to find themselves struggling for housing. In addition, they are more likely to face discrimination in housing shelters.
Norman’s Care-A-Vans is a volunteer-run group that provides transportation and recourses to people in the community, especially those who are unhoused. Members of the organization came to Norman Pride to show their support for Oklahoma’s queer community and make themselves known as a resource and ally.
Russell Rice is the co-founder of Care-A-Vans and is often driving the van around Norman. He wants to get the word out about the services Care-A-Vans provides.
“We're like a rolling resource center,” Rice said. “Whenever somebody gets in our vehicle, we kind of triage them immediately. We're like, you know, 'where are you getting your food from? Where do you stay?' We talk to them about these things, and we help them by getting them to the right services.”
Some attendees of the festival were coming to their first Pride. This was the case for Ashley Lovelace, a queer Norman resident, who said she was surprised at the size of the event.
“I've been to other big events in Norman before … but to be so centered on our people. It's kind of big for me,” Lovelace said.
Le Warren and Mars Peterson both traveled from Oklahoma City to attend Norman’s Pride festival. Warren said that the pandemic had a huge impact on the queer community in Oklahoma.
“It all really shut down after COVID,” Warren said. “Watching it all come back to life was really a fun experience.”
Red Laehn is a non-binary and demi-sexual lifelong Norman resident. They are a member of Red Dirt Collective, another volunteer group that came to show support at the event. Red spearheaded the organizing of RDC’s Pride booth this year.
For lifelong residents like Laehn, having Pride in Norman as well as community resources that are allies is especially important.
“I grew up in Norman and I was ostracized when I came out when I was 16 …As I've become older, I've got to meet a lot more people who are queer and allies,” Laehn said. “OKC is so far away. It's nice to have the huge pride we do up there, but I am so so happy we have Norman now. I can walk here. There's a whole community of support everywhere you look.”
Red said that it's important to have a time and space set aside for queer people and allies in Norman to connect.
“You just get to find more like-minded people, and you get to feel more okay at home. We're here in Norman, and this is us. This is our people. And we all get to be here,” Red said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.