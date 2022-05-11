 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Norman Pride provides safe space, opportunity for locals to support 2SLGBTQ+ community

  • Updated
  • 0
Pride

Pride flag being waved during the Norman Pride Parade on May 8.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Norman celebrated Pride last weekend with a variety of events throughout the weekend, including a festival on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s gathering was at Andrew’s Park. Dozens of small businesses and organizations set up tents in the park at which they advertised services, sold merchandise and promoted the work they do in the community.

Norman’s EMT was at Pride for the first time this year. Elizabeth Vandergrift is an EMSSTAT Paramedic. She said that they expected 5,000 to 7,000 people to attend the event, so it was important to provide medical support.

“We're here to protect the community first and foremost, and make sure if there's any medical emergencies, we're really close, we can respond,” Vandergrift said. “Making sure that everybody knows that we're here for everybody in the community, not just one specific group.”

Studies conducted by the Williams Institute show that members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community are more likely than cisgender straight people to find themselves struggling for housing. In addition, they are more likely to face discrimination in housing shelters.

Norman’s Care-A-Vans is a volunteer-run group that provides transportation and recourses to people in the community, especially those who are unhoused. Members of the organization came to Norman Pride to show their support for Oklahoma’s queer community and make themselves known as a resource and ally.

Russell Rice is the co-founder of Care-A-Vans and is often driving the van around Norman. He wants to get the word out about the services Care-A-Vans provides. 

“We're like a rolling resource center,” Rice said. “Whenever somebody gets in our vehicle, we kind of triage them immediately. We're like, you know, 'where are you getting your food from? Where do you stay?' We talk to them about these things, and we help them by getting them to the right services.”

Some attendees of the festival were coming to their first Pride. This was the case for Ashley Lovelace, a queer Norman resident, who said she was surprised at the size of the event.

“I've been to other big events in Norman before … but to be so centered on our people. It's kind of big for me,” Lovelace said.

Le Warren and Mars Peterson both traveled from Oklahoma City to attend Norman’s Pride festival. Warren said that the pandemic had a huge impact on the queer community in Oklahoma.

“It all really shut down after COVID,” Warren said. “Watching it all come back to life was really a fun experience.”

Red Laehn is a non-binary and demi-sexual lifelong Norman resident. They are a member of Red Dirt Collective, another volunteer group that came to show support at the event. Red spearheaded the organizing of RDC’s Pride booth this year.

For lifelong residents like Laehn, having Pride in Norman as well as community resources that are allies is especially important.

“I grew up in Norman and I was ostracized when I came out when I was 16 …As I've become older, I've got to meet a lot more people who are queer and allies,” Laehn said. “OKC is so far away. It's nice to have the huge pride we do up there, but I am so so happy we have Norman now. I can walk here. There's a whole community of support everywhere you look.”

Red said that it's important to have a time and space set aside for queer people and allies in Norman to connect.

“You just get to find more like-minded people, and you get to feel more okay at home. We're here in Norman, and this is us. This is our people. And we all get to be here,” Red said.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments