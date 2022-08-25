 Skip to main content
Women's Resource Center hosts Paws for Consent dog walk to raise awareness for sexual violence

Paws for Consent

Owners walk dogs at the 2021 Paws for Consent event.

 OU Daily

The Women's Resource Center will host its annual Paws for Consent: Annual Dogs Against Sexual Violence Dog Walk event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Andrews Park. 

Paws for Consent was created to honor victims of sexual assault and spread awareness to the needs of sexual violence survivors, as well as raise funds for the services provided by the WRC, according to a press release. 

In the past, the WRC hosted the event every April during sexual assault awareness month, but decided move the event to the “dog days” of summer, the WRC Admin Assistant and Social Media Specialist Jodie Stewart wrote in an email to the Daily. 

The event will include food and coffee trucks, a dog adoption trailer hosted by Norman Animal Welfare and tables from various vendors, such as Russ&Go, the Midwest City Starbucks and a table from Rescue Dogs Hot Sauce. 

Additionally, there will be a walk around the park to honor victims of sexual assault at 7 p.m. This year, the event will also feature a puppy photo booth provided by the WRC's partner organization, Native Alliance Against Violence, and free nail trims for foster dogs by Pawdicure.

According to the press release, the WRC works with local vets and rescues not only for this event, but year-round. The WRC houses dogs and cats to accompany individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence in its kennel space, Daisy's Place, in the WRC Emergency Shelter. 

The WRC understands that these events can be triggering considering the subject matter, so the organization wanted to create a family-friendly event that would be fun while uplifting and supporting victims, Stewart wrote in the email.

The WRC provides services to OU students of all genders, including the Emergency Shelter, the Rape Crisis Center, advocacy, sexual assault and domestic violence forensic exams, counseling and education, according to the WRC website.

"Hopefully, no one in our community (will need) our services, but if they do (we want them to) know there is a place to go that specializes in providing a confidential healing space where they will be believed, supported and can make choices about what happens next," Stewart wrote in the email. 

The event is open to adults and children who are accompanied by any adult. Price of admission is $20 for adults, $17 for students and free for children under 12. Participants can pre-register through the WRC Facebook page or at the event. 

Maddy Keyes is a journalism junior and a news reporter at the Daily.

