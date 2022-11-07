With no right to vote, international students opt for political activism

International students at OU will anxiously watch their peers go to the polls Tuesday while they cannot vote on policies affecting them like abortion rights and 2SLGBTQ+ issues.
Léna Ba-ndiaye, a political science freshman from France, said she is concerned about the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8 because she can’t vote on issues like her own reproductive health care.
“It’s like being in a car and just being in the backseat,” she said.
Ba-ndiaye said it’s important for international students to be involved in the political sphere while in the U.S. but recognizes direct voting is impossible for her and other exchange students. She said other options for political activism are available, such as attending rallies or protests.
She said she tries to stay informed about U.S. politics and news, reading from an international perspective when able. She stays in touch with U.S. politics through The New York Times. She said she feels U.S. news is biased toward the U.S. and that it’s easier to learn about internal U.S. politics from international sources.
Ba-ndiaye experienced political culture shock when moving to the U.S. this year, particularly in terms of people “forcing” their politics on her. She said she had some French-inspired biases about U.S. politics, specifically regarding the Roe v. Wade upheaval this summer. France decriminalized abortion in 1975 and in February of this year, extended the legal timeline for abortion from 12-14 weeks.
She said everyday life is not as politically charged in the U.S. as she originally believed.
“I expected way more people to be aggressively conservative in my face,” she said. “It’s not the case as long as you don’t bring up politics.”
Ba-ndiaye said the voting scene in the U.S. is completely unfamiliar to her and most other international students.
“The voting process in the U.S. is very dramatic. It’s really a show. … Even good candidates are like actors. This is kind of interesting,” she said. “It’s really fun to watch when you’re not involved.”
Minori Hamada, a linguistics junior from Japan, said international students are often unfamiliar with certain policies such as abortion accessibility and marijuana laws that may affect them during their stay in the U.S.
Hamada said sometimes she feels differently from those who can vote.
“A few weeks ago, there were some events for voter registration, so I always had to say: ‘Oh I’m an exchange student.’ I can’t vote so I feel different from them,” she said.
Hamada is concerned about the proposed legalization of recreational marijuana use under State Question 820, which will be voted on in a special election in March. Legal marijuana use is completely unfamiliar for the majority of Asian international students, Hamada said. She said she frequently has conversations with friends about these topics.
“In Japan, (marijuana is) completely illegal everywhere. … To buy, to have, to sell,” Hamada said. “It’s a completely unfamiliar topic for us.”
Leon Raspudic, a mechanical engineering sophomore from Bosnia-Herzegovina, said he doesn’t feel differently from U.S. citizens, and it doesn’t bother him that he can’t vote.
Additionally, Raspudic commented on the nature of European politics compared to U.S. politics. He said he didn’t feel that his “political opinions would be applicable in the U.S.”
“People in Europe are less afraid of the left,” he said. “Here, the most leftist people would be seen as centrists in Europe.”
Raspudic said political activism in the international student community is something that he can see from both sides.
“It’s everybody’s right to express their own opinion, of course. You should be active,” he said. “I’ll be here for four years. I don’t feel really good if I’m shaping another person’s life who’s living here for the rest of their life.”
Andjela Jovanovic, an aviation management, international business, management information systems and international security studies senior from Serbia, agrees that not having the right to vote is a good rule.
Jovanovic said the main issue with international students having the right to vote is they are unfamiliar with the internal politics of the U.S. She said most international students would only be familiar with U.S. foreign relations with their home country.
Jovanovic said it’s important for international students to be politically active, particularly through directly speaking out against U.S. policies, but that “it can also be very tricky."
“International students need to realize that us coming here is a privilege and not everyone gets it,” Jovanovic said. “Personally, I would not do or say anything that would endanger my privilege to be here and study here at this university.”
She said being politically active as an international student can have many different meanings and that there are various ways to interact with local politics.
Though she agreed political activism is important for international students, she said that the only way she personally stays in touch with politics is through reading and studying U.S. policy in class.
Jovanovic said one of the most important and easily accessible avenues for international students to engage in political activism is through participation in student government. She said it is different from U.S. politics and more relative to international students’ position at the university they attend.
“It’s different when you’re trying to involve yourself in the local community where you live, even though OU is a big institution,” she said.
OU Student Government Association Vice President-elect Emelie Schultz, a business management and psychology sophomore from Sweden, said political involvement for international students is overlooked.
“We have to utilize the possibilities we have as a university to impact our community,” she said. “I think this is how we as students can make our voices heard.”
Regarding representation for international students, Jovanovic said having international students in organizations like SGA and the International Advisory Committee is vital.
“Those voices can directly influence how we as international students are recognized at the university and how we live here, what rights do we have here because this is an institution that already accepted us as students,” Jovanovic said. “Being able to express if something is wrong, if something is bothering us — that is important.”
OU international students frequently feel unheard politically because of their inability to vote, Schultz said. Schultz recognizes this fact and summarizes the feelings of many international students.
“I feel a constant frustration of not being able to make my voice heard (through) impacting the legislations that make up the framework for the society I am living in,” she said. “I therefore appeal to the hearts of the voters on Tuesday’s election; whatever your decision may be, I encourage you to take the responsibility of your voice in our society and thoroughly educate yourself before you cast your vote.”
