'We're in good hands': Staff at local shelters remain positive after city homeless program loses 3 employees

Though city homeless program coordinator Michelle Evans and two housing support employees quit this month, employees at two local shelters said they believe their efforts to find homeless individuals permanent housing will be largely unaffected.
Norman Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Vrska wrote in an email that Evans, a housing liaison who worked with landlords to find shelter for homeless people, and a Continuum of Care program technician who worked with CARES Act funding to find rental assistance left their positions.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said in a Feb. 1 study session that Evans was the lead person on the city staff managing the temporary emergency shelter in addition to her other duties. This pressure during the pandemic caused her to spread herself so thinly that there was eventually “no elasticity left,” Pyle said. The Daily reached out to Evans for further comment and she declined.
The future of these roles is being evaluated by city leadership, but the city government has plans to transition the housing liaison to becoming part of the Norman Housing Authority, Vrska wrote. This position will continue to be funded through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act money for the remainder of the grant.
Mission Norman Office Manager Sandy Duncan said homelessness service providers already work with the Norman Housing Authority to help individuals without homes apply for Section 8 housing, which provides rental assistance to low-income families. The timeline for finding housing depends on the individual and can take a few months to a year.
According to a city of Norman and Cleveland County homelessness gaps analysis, 43 percent of community members surveyed said one of the top barriers to affordable housing is a lack of landlords willing to accommodate tenants with certain conditions. Out of total respondents, 22 percent said one of the top barriers is a lack of landlords willing to rent to individuals who are just out of homelessness.
Food and Shelter executive director April Doshier said Section 8 housing is reliant on private landlords, and it’s become increasingly difficult to find permanent housing as the local rhetoric around homelessness has become increasingly negative. Duncan agreed that homeless individuals are often stereotyped, which can create barriers to finding permanent housing.
“As far as rent being paid, as long as the city (or Section 8 is) paying for it, it’s not a problem. … But not tearing the place up is, of course, their responsibility,” Duncan said. “So sometimes landlords kind of shy away from that.”
The Norman City Council learned in the Feb. 1 study session that CDBG Grants Manager Lisa Krieg will remain on the city staff in the interim. Doshier said Krieg has worked with housing rehabilitation and homelessness prevention and assistance resources for decades and this interim position will help ensure no municipal responsibilities fall through the cracks.
“We're in good hands,” Doshier said. “Going forward, we're all committed to just making sure whatever is needed to serve our community the best that we can is going to get done.”
During the study session, Pyle said the city won’t have the staff to apply for annual U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants this year, and suggested it resign as an applicant. As an applicant, the city has overseen the allocation of grant money to the Continuum of Care, as many of those agencies rely on federal funding, according to The Norman Transcript.
Though the housing liaison and an outreach case manager were recently added, the city of Norman has typically operated with only one full-time staff member focused on homelessness, according to the gaps analysis.
“One thing we’ve learned during the last couple of years in the pandemic is that the city of Norman — we’re good at a lot of things, we’re not good at everything,” Pyle said during the study session, according to The Transcript. “We are definitely not direct service providers to our homeless community, we have never been direct service providers. We are facilitators.”
Doshier said one of the Continuum of Care members has expressed interest in the collaborative applicant position, and the group plans to approve the new applicant at their next meeting in March.
“Ultimately, it was kind of a shocking change of events we were not all prepared for, but sometimes change is good,” Doshier said, “and we foresee this being, moving forward, (as) something that works better for not just the city of Norman, but also as service providers and the people we serve.”
