'We can tell it': OU professor emeritus George Henderson reflects on Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, HB1775

OU professor emeritus and civil rights activist George Henderson responded to the passage of HB1775, saying he has come to “recast the words of legislators.” As the sun rises on the Greenwood District and the community honors survivors and their descendants, Henderson said he will remain an undeterred “social dinosaur” with his positive and people-focused mission while encouraging people to focus on hope elicited by centennial events.
On May 7, Gov. Kevin Stitt approved HB1775, limiting race and gender-based curriculum by preventing educators from “requiring or making part of a course” the concept that “any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”
Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction Joy Hofmeister said she was “troubled by the message this bill sends” as Oklahoma prepared to observe the centennial. Attorney and Tulsa Race Massacre expert Hannibal Johnson also wrote he fears teachers may avoid teaching the massacre or “soft-pedal it” to refrain from fostering discomfort.
Henderson, who was recently named the senior advisor for OU’s Gateway to Belonging course, said the way he teaches about diversity, justice and inclusion shouldn’t change “one iota” in light of Oklahoma’s legislation. He said just as his ancestors sent messages by song to communicate when a train was near, there are still ways to address racial oppression through state curriculum despite present obstacles.
“We can tell it,” Henderson said. “I don't have the kind of concerns that many people have about this. … I’m concerned about oppressive behaviors, and so I don’t have an issue with that (bill). I don’t lose my sleep over that.”
Henderson said people should leave fights over terminology to “individuals that seem to thrive on that.” He defined these quarrels as “distractions” from the people who fought to educate the next generation and make the world a better place as they grew.
“I can teach what I need to teach without using those words, and it won't be what they think,” Henderson said. “Critical race theory or critical anything. Good gracious, what's critical to me is the lives that are either being wasted or lost. What's critical to me are the behaviors that I was engaging with, not just words, but with action. What's critical to me is that I don't spend most of my time debating when trying to change the minds of individuals after we've had a conversation we're not going to change. Oh gosh, I guess I really believe it when I say we shall overcome, and that is inclusive, and I still believe it.”
The challenge behind teaching about oppression, Henderson said, is talking about it while also reflecting on the historical gains marginalized communities have experienced. He said true hope is not found in losing sight of the ways communities have grown but instead in “focusing on good and changed behavior.”
“Every inch, every mile, every step that we take towards becoming a whole community again is progress,” Henderson said. “What should not happen and must not happen is for the community to regress and not make progress.”
The faces of Black activists and voices who gather during the centennial will be mournful, Henderson said, because of the challenges they have yet to face. He encouraged people in Greenwood to support their fellow community members and amplify their voices, quoting a spiritual from American gospel singer James Cleveland that says to “hold out, just a little while longer, and our change will come.”
“Soak up the energy that's going to be there, store it and use it in small bits and pieces too, when you become discouraged and remember that no one ever said that it was going to be a short journey. No one that I know of, in terms of social movements,” Henderson said. “There will be signs of hope, there will be speeches, there will be a lot of things, but most of all, people who are watching will be, once again, a community of individuals who live in different communities.”
Henderson said his message to Tulsans, Oklahomans and the nation as a whole as they reflect on the centennial is to take the feelings and lessons they learn today to help the oppressed people they recognize in their own lives tomorrow.
“As the survivors of Greenwood pass on, their dreams and hopes and wishes — it must not be a focus on what’s in the graves, either identified or not,” Henderson said. “Those graves are important, but it must also then be the people who are not in the graves. There’s a time to mourn, and there is a time to work, and there’s a time to criticize and there’s time to be positive about what we’re doing. I think, above all else, there’s a time to find some way (forward). Let’s define common ground and get on with creating better places for all of us to dwell. That’s my sermon for the day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.