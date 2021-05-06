'We are here and we support you': OU Colombian students host forum in solidarity with protestors amid rising violence

Editor’s note: One quote from the forum was originally in Spanish and was translated by an OU Daily reporter. This is indicated in the story.
OU Colombian students supported a nationwide Colombian strike opposing a now-shelved tax reform during a forum hosted at 5 p.m. May 5 at Reaves Park.
Colombian president Iván Duque announced the withdrawal of a proposed tax overhaul May 2, which was introduced in April and was meant to fill a fiscal hole caused by COVID-19. However, nationwide demonstrations against poverty, unemployment and inequality have gone on since April 28, leaving 24 deaths and more than 800 injuries.
Sergio Pineda-Castillo, an OU biomedical engineering graduate student, said the goal of the forum was to unite Colombians living in Oklahoma in support of the nationwide mobilizations, called The National Strike Committee of Colombia.
“We (want to) spread awareness of the current situation of the country, not only for the (OU) community, but (also) the whole community of Oklahoma,” Pineda-Castillo said. “Our expectations are really just getting together, expressing our ideas as we have been doing up to this moment and (to inform) the community to be aware of the situation.”
Carolina Mejía, an OU management and information systems graduate student, said in an interview the forum allowed them to raise their voices against the political, social and economic problems of Colombia despite the distance.
“Our major goal is to support and to raise our voices supporting the people (in Colombia),” Mejía said. “We are tired of the inequity, the corruption, the violence and the destruction of public things. We say (to Colombia): We are (outside) the country, but we are here and we support you.”
Coming from a middle-class family in Colombia, Mejía said she recalls her economic situation worsening throughout her childhood.
“My mom always stayed at home to take care of us (while) my father worked all his life, but every year was (more) difficult in terms of economy because everything has gotten more expensive, but the salary is the same,” Mejía said. “Most of the country is really fighting with the economy, especially with (COVID-19).”
Mejía said in the forum she encourages attendees to start changing the culture of violence in Colombia through information and respect.
“Let us show that there are things that are wrong and that we are no longer the same people who endure, because we have endured decades,” Mejía said in Spanish, translated into English by an OU Daily reporter. “How can we help? Making our friends and family aware that we must go to vote, get informed, read both sides. We must see all the perspectives for one to get their own criteria and analyze.”
Not all the forum’s attendees have the same demands, Pineda-Castillo said, but they have common support for the protesters in Colombia.
“I wouldn't say that we all have the same requests (for the government), but we are gathering here to support the country for the people fighting for our rights and to defend our right to live, (which) have been the most attacked in our history,” Pineda-Castillo said. “We have a country that will be in peace at one point and that we will be able to live in (peacefully), without any repercussions to expressing our beliefs or being in a political party.”
Pineda-Castillo said social media and fundraising are important resources for bringing international awareness to the Colombian situation. Moreover, he said the attendees might repeat the forum to continue expressing their support to Colombia if the situation keeps escalating.
“The first thing that we can do is to get some attention from everyone just using the hashtag (#SOSColombia) in their social media, so can show we have support internationally,” Pineda- Castillo said. “There's some fundraising for first aid during the strikes if they are interested in trying to help those people who are taking care of injured (people) or those who (in need of) legal assistance. We (might not) be able to provide (it) ourselves, (but) we will support it in some way.”
