Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley reads Kelly Lynn assault allegations during city council meeting

During the Norman City Council meeting Tuesday evening, allegations of assault against Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn were read into the meeting's minutes.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley used a portion of her time reserved for council announcements to read an email sent by Norman resident Sally Little on Jan. 28 detailing Little’s accusations of assault against Lynn. Little sent the email to Mayor Breea Clark and every member of the Norman City Council except Lynn. No charges were pressed against Lynn by the DA, though a police report was filed by Little.
On Jan. 23 at Louie’s Bar and Grill, Little claimed in the email that Lynn approached her table and asked for her cigarette. He asked her who she was voting for in the mayoral election. Little replied, saying she was voting for Clark. Lynn then went on to call Clark a “f—king b—h” and said she defunded the police, referring to council’s vote to decrease the Norman Police Department’s proposed budget increase by $865,000 in June 2020.
Little responded to Lynn by asking for his definition of “defund.” At this point, Little claimed Lynn referred to her as a “ignorant f—-king psycho b—h” and “mother f—-ker.” Little wrote that she outstretched her hand to Lynn so they could “agree to disagree,” but Lynn started toward Little with his hands raised. She threw a lime from a glass at him in an attempt to stop him.
Lynn then grabbed Little by her hair and clothing, yanking her toward the door and telling her to “get the f—k out,” according to Little’s account. She claimed Lynn was then escorted out of the restaurant and walked back to his house.
Little wrote she had to seek medical attention for pulled muscles in her ribs.
“I do not feel safe in my own town. I am fearful of the police now, I am fearful of any car behind me thinking it could be him following me in retaliation. He has taken away my security,” Little wrote.
Following Studley reading the email into the record, Lynn responded during his ward announcements, saying Little’s accusations had a political motive.
“If you believe any of that nonsense, I don’t know what to tell you,” Lynn said. “Ms. Little, if you’re out there listening, I’ve found it in my heart to forgive you for this. Even if you got it from some of these people up here (the council), I can forgive them too for their actions.”
Lynn said he hopes that other elected officials can be in public without accusations like these coming against them, saying it's “a little ridiculous” to be “amped up” on politics.
Following the meeting, Lynn told The Daily he had no further comment on the matter and is "not going to let these fools steal his joy."
Jeannie Taylor, a friend of Little, wrote a statement detailing her account of that night. This statement was sent to The Daily by the Kish campaign and was posted on the campaign’s Facebook page. Within the statement, Taylor corroborated Little’s account, writing that she had gone to the bathroom after Clark’s name was mentioned and returned to a discussion about the NPD.
Taylor wrote that Lynn “lunged” toward Little and grabbed her by the ponytail and the neck of her sweatshirt. Taylor wrote that she yelled at Lynn to let go of Little and Little was screaming for help, which prompted two men from another table to notice the interaction. She claimed one paid for Little’s tab and the other did not wish to be involved with the incident.
“I will be more than happy to help in order to keep him (Lynn) from doing this to other women. He must feel like a really powerful man if he picks on people so much smaller than he is — the epitome of a bully,” Taylor wrote. “I feel he should not be representing the people of Norman, because it is an absurd abuse of power.”
Lynn wrote in response to a comment on Facebook from a Norman resident asking for his side of the story that the “anonymous witness” who confirmed Little’s story to the Norman Transcript was local optometrist and mayoral candidate Nicole Kish and Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello. Lynn claimed that, because he had recently denounced the grassroots organization Unite Norman, the pair perpetuated Little’s story for political gain in the mayoral race.
Kish and Tortorello were at Louie’s Bar and Grill that night and posted pictures on the Kish for Norman Facebook page. Tortorello wrote in the comments section of Lynn’s post that he, Kish and the group they were with stopped at Louie’s after another event, and other people witnessed the alleged assault.
Lynn responded to Tortorello by writing “Who are you trying to fool? You guys are the worst.”
Sassan Moghadam, a co-founder of Unite Norman, wrote on the group's Facebook page that the group is aware of its part in campaigning for Lynn during the 2020 election, but members were “shocked” to hear allegations against Lynn. The group no longer supports him as a “ticking time bomb.”
“We acknowledge that we helped Mr. Lynn in his Ward 3 race last year. That is a major reason why we feel this responsibility to bring him to account for his egregious behavior,” Moghadam wrote. “We want to learn from our mistakes. It would reflect badly on us all if we couldn’t find common ground on this issue.”
In an email to The Daily, Kish wrote that, while Lynn is innocent until proven guilty, these allegations should be taken seriously.
“Normanites have a right to participate in the process, run for office, have a conversation in a restaurant and have a difference of opinion without fear of being attacked — verbally or physically. … All candidates and leaders should condemn these vulgar, derogatory remarks about women and condemn any alleged physical violence, harassment, and intimidation against women,” Kish wrote.
During the Tuesday council meeting, Tortorello did not comment on the Lynn accusations.
