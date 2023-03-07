 Skip to main content
Voting opens for special election on legalizing recreational marijuana

I Voted Sticker

I voted sticker on Nov. 2.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahomans will vote on State Question 820 which will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use for people 21 or older in a special election Tuesday. 

State Question 820 would allow individuals to possess up to one ounce of marijuana, six mature marijuana plants and six seedling plants. 

In October, Gov. Kevin Stitt arranged for a special election on March 7 for Oklahomans to vote on the proposition.

The state question would also create a licensing process for recreational marijuana dispensaries, commercial growers, processors and transporters and directs the state to create rules for the preparation and labeling of marijuana products within 90 days after becoming law. 

State Question 820 would impose a 15 percent excise tax on each sale.

Surplus revenue from the tax would be directed to student services, drug addiction treatment programs, courts, local government and the state General Revenue Fund, according to Stitt’s executive proclamation. 

This vote comes nearly five years after State Question 788 where Oklahoma legalized the license, cultivation, use and possession of marijuana for medical purposes.

Norman business owners said the vote could increase state revenue and business for local dispensaries.

However, opponents of State Question 820 believe legalizing any recreational drug use is dangerous. 

Frank Keating, former Oklahoma governor and OU Board of Regents Member, has vehemently said he stands against voting for State Question 820.

“It’s a terrible scourge that would dramatically lessen our ability to be healthy and quite truthfully, lessen our ability to attract business and industry for jobs,” Keating said in a News6 video

In response, Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Yes on SQ 820, said State Question 820 is important for safely regulating marijuana use. 

“We want Oklahoma’s children to grow up in safe, vibrant communities,” Tilly said in a Tulsa World opinion article. “Regardless of what our opposition says, there is no evidence that recreational marijuana legalization will harm children anywhere.”  

Polls will open March 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To check your voter registration status or polling location, go to the OK Voter Portal.  

This story was edited by Alexia Aston, Karoline Leonard and Jazz Wolfe. Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

 

senior news reporter

Anusha Fathepure is a journalism and English freshman and a senior news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the fall of 2022 and has previously served as a junior news reporter and news reporter. She is originally from Stillwater, Oklahoma.

