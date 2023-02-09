 Skip to main content
Voter registration closes Friday for March election on recreational marijuana

Voting booths

Empty voting booths for the 2020 United States Presidential election on Nov. 3.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Friday is the last day Oklahoma residents can register to vote for the March 7 election, which will feature a state question that could legalize recreational use of marijuana in Oklahoma.  

State Question 820 would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority would be responsible for regulating and licensing substance distribution. 

If passed, the state question will allow Oklahoma citizens to possess, transport and distribute up to 28.35 grams of marijuana, eight grams of marijuana in a concentrated form and eight grams or less of concentrated marijuana in marijuana-infused products, according to Ballotpedia.

The substance will be taxed at 15 percent, and the revenue will go toward several OMMA initiatives, such as 30 percent to both the general state fund and grants for public school programs and 20 percent towards grants focused on rehabilitation and drug prevention programs. 

The state question will also allow Oklahoma residents to seek expungement or changes to previous marijuana-related sentences or charges.

To ensure voter status, visit Oklahoma’s voter registration page. Residents can register as a new voter, update their profile and prepare for the upcoming election.

New voters must follow the instructions listed on the website and print the necessary paperwork to take to their County Election Board.

For polling information, check OK Voter Portal.

news reporter

Megan Pratt is a psychology junior and a news reporter at the Daily. She started at the Daily in the summer of 2022. She is originally from Lawton, Oklahoma.
 

