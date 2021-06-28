Visit Norman's Restaurant Week allows residents and visitors to #EatNorman at participating restaurants

Norman residents and visitors can #EatNorman during Visit Norman’s Restaurant Week, starting July 2-11 at any local participating restaurants.
Restaurant Week is an opportunity for Norman residents and visitors to dine in and order out from participating restaurants that provide fixed menu options such as chef specials, local favorites and creative cocktails, according to its website.
Event coordinator Taylor Mauldin said there are 15 participating restaurants so far, including Appletree Chocolate, The Baked Bear, Bison Witches, Charleston's, Crossed Cannons Brewery, The Garage, The Meating Place, Midway Deli, Notorious P.I.E., Rusty's Custard Factory, Scratch Kitchen, Spirals, Shell Belle’s Bakery and the Winston.
Mauldin said each participating restaurant will give five percent of the proceeds made by Restaurant Week specials to the Pantry Partners, a local nonprofit fighting childhood chronic hunger and teenage homelessness.
In addition to the benefits the week provides for charity, Mauldin said it is also a time to celebrate and support local restaurants.
“We're hoping that by sort of branding it in this ‘Restaurant Week’ way, it becomes more of a celebration. It really is a celebration of the culinary scene here in Norman,” Mauldin said, “It's a really great opportunity for restaurants to remind all of us locals or people coming in from out of town (of) what we love about our restaurants here, or even give them the chance to try out something new and feature something totally different.”
During the week, Maudlin said Norman residents and visitors are encouraged to come and eat before or after attending bingo, trivia nights and the Norman Music Festival street party taking place this week.
“It's kind of strange to have seen new restaurants come in a couple of years ago, and unfortunately, due to the pandemic, they had to close,” Mauldin said. “We just want to do whatever we can to ensure the longevity of some of our favorite restaurants here and do whatever we can to keep them open.”
