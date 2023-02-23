US Department of Homeland Security under secretary hosts fireside chat

The under secretary for science and technology at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security explored the emergence of new technology relating to security during a Wednesday fireside chat and a Thursday discussion.
Dimitri Kusnezov began his work as the under secretary for science and technology on Sept. 8. Before working at the DHS, Kusnezov was a theoretical physicist focused on emerging technologies at the U.S. Department of Energy, according to the DHS website.
In an interview with OU Daily, Kusnezov said he hopes students and academic institutions can learn from his discussions on emerging technology and security to better interact with officials in Washington, D.C.
“I realize the importance of the academic side of the world to helping create answers to a lot of our problems,” Kusnezov said. “Finding a way to make Washington not so abstract (because) it’s a place you can easily reach out to and work with. I think that's an important process.”
During the discussions, Kusnezov said changes in technology, such as the implementation of iPhones and the recent emergence of artificial intelligence, have contributed to an ever-changing world.
“As I look at the world today, as I think of the challenges and problems, I don't see it as being a linear world, I see it as very nonlinear,” Kusnezov said. “I worry about that.”
Kusnezov said that thinking about the way technology has changed the world impacts how homeland security addresses challenges that come with these changes, including cybersecurity attacks, climate change, child exploitation and war crimes.
“In terms of the ways in STEM (we solve) some of the problems we have by thinking of (them) in new ways,” Kusnezov said. “Getting people to think about that is important. That's what I find interesting about the job. Finding ideas, talking with people trying to understand what the technologies could bring to this.”
When asked what those at the academic and university levels could do in response to security problems that emerge with technology, Kusnezov said students are in the space to ask the larger questions without being consumed with the problematic details.
“The academic world can live in that space because you are … (having) hard conversations on, ‘What have you done today on this? This is a problem,’” Kusnezov said. “That freedom is important if you want to detach yourself from the linear path we're on today and explore the what-ifs (and) ‘What could we do?’”
In May, OU announced plans to create a polytechnic institute at OU-Tulsa focused on technology-based education that will help meet the changing academic and workforce needs in Tulsa, according to its website.
Kusnezov said in an interview with OU Daily that institutions at universities like the polytechnic institute play a role in expanding academic ideas and creativity that will make a difference in the problems DHS combats.
“Being a student today is a great moment in time not to be underappreciated,” Kusnezov said. “Working with these kinds of technologies (and) being able to do this at this point in your career makes a difference. It’s when students are inventive, when they're willing to take risks, when they think more broadly … so it provides for richer enterprise ideas. I think it's a wonderful opportunity.”
This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Francisco Gutierrez and Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.