Union Quiznos closes temporarily due to staff shortage

Quiznos in the Oklahoma Memorial Union is temporarily closed, starting Monday, due to a staff shortage. It will reopen once OU Food Services acquires enough employees, according to Amy Buchanan, marketing and communications director.
Buchanan told OU Daily that reductions in hours and locations are due to a shortage of employees.
Currently, no other campus restaurants are closing.
Alternative food options in the Oklahoma Memorial Union include Chick-fil-A, Baja Fresh Express, the Union Market, Starbucks and Crossroads.
More information and updates on dining locations can be found on the OU Housing and Food Services website.
This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Alexia Aston. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.