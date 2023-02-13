 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union Quiznos closes temporarily due to staff shortage

Quiznos closed

Quiznos in the Oklahoma Memorial Union temporarily closed on Feb. 13 due to a staff shortage. 

 Alexia Aston/OU Daily

Quiznos in the Oklahoma Memorial Union is temporarily closed, starting Monday, due to a staff shortage. It will reopen once OU Food Services acquires enough employees, according to Amy Buchanan, marketing and communications director. 

Buchanan told OU Daily that reductions in hours and locations are due to a shortage of employees.  

Currently, no other campus restaurants are closing.   

Alternative food options in the Oklahoma Memorial Union include Chick-fil-A, Baja Fresh Express, the Union Market, Starbucks and Crossroads. 

More information and updates on dining locations can be found on the OU Housing and Food Services website.

This story was edited by Karoline Leonard and Alexia Aston. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

Tags

news reporter

Ismael Lele is a journalism sophomore and news reporter at the Daily. He started in the fall of 2022 and has previously served as a sports reporter. He is originally from Norman, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments