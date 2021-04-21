Undergraduate Student Congress reelects chair, elects new vice chair, secretary, passes primary funding bills

The Undergraduate Student Congress elected a new vice chair and secretary, reelected the chair and passed bills on primary funding in its Tuesday night meeting.
The body rediscussed bills regarding primary funding. During the last meeting, several leaders of multicultural student organizations joined discussion of the bills, saying they’d received “very large proportional decreases” while the Campus Activities Council’s budget increased. At that time, Ways and Means Committee Chair Lauren Patton said funding was decided based on the organizations’ fiscal history, and she felt the money allocated to the organizations was sufficient.
Chair Crispin South said there has been a “misunderstanding” regarding timelines and procedures involving primary funding, preventing the body from hearing “any kind of amendment proposals.”
“This is not to dismiss the work of the Ways and Means Committee. I think they put in some very, very long hours to come up with a reasonable and fair budget for all of us, and I think they did a very good job with that,” South said. “It's often a very thankless job to work on budgets like this just in general, so I want to take the time to thank them and commend the committee for all of the work that they did put in.”
After listening to the discussion among constituents during the last meeting, Patton said she understands they are “less than pleased” and acknowledges the committee was unaware amendments could have been made in last week’s meeting.
She also acknowledged the body has made clear certain groups “feel they are being overlooked” and said she has met with South to structure a “fiscally responsible decision” through a friendly amendment to address the concerns.
“What the friendly amendment will do is reduce the congress budget to $20,400, increase the American Indian Student Association to $11,850, which is a $250 increase,” Patton said. “It'll increase the International Advisory Committee to $30,000 and increase Asian American Student Association to $9,000.”
Patton said the money to increase these organizations’ budget will come from the Campus Activities Council, which she said will make the CAC budget just over $133,000.
“What this does is it puts the organizations where they were (during the) last primary, and the exception is Asian American Student Association because we (did) not have primary for them last year,” Patton said. “What we have done is take their last fiscal year that was complete to last year. They received $6,750 (and) we are increasing that to $9000.”
Patton reminded the body that the Ways and Means Committee looks at fiscal history, the uniqueness and scope of an organization, the quality of the budget and if what the budget is asking for helps fit the organization's mission.
Both bills regarding primary funding seen as a block passed with a final roll call vote of 28-0-0.
Congress elected Sidney May, former secretary of the Campus Outreach Safety and Concerns Committee, as vice chair and Coy Taylor, an associate of the Congressional Administration Committee, as secretary. South was reelected as chair with a final roll call vote of 28-0-0. May was elected to the vice chair position with a final roll call vote of 31-0, and Taylor was elected to the secretary position with a final roll call vote of 30-1.
In an interview with The Daily, South said he is grateful to have been elected chair for a full term.
“I ran again for a few reasons,” South said. "First, I really enjoy the work of student advocacy and working to improve the lives of students at OU. Second, I have a tremendous amount of respect for the other members of congress and love working with them. Finally, I wanted the opportunity to finish the work that I’ve started this semester and start work on some long-term plans.”
South’s goals include increasing congress outreach to constituents, working to increase community within the body and continuing to advocate on behalf of students for “equitable policies and practices at OU.”
May said she is excited to be the new vice chair because she is “consistently inspired and motivated” by congress members and people who “want to make our campus a better environment.”
May said she feels congress “has strayed from its original purpose” of voicing students’ thoughts and feelings.
“We need to ensure the respect we have mutually with the community is also extended to those within the congressional body,” May said. “I firmly believe it should be a precedent set in session 106 (of the SGA legislation) to maintain conduct that is expected of leaders, whether our opinions differ from those of our peers or not. … We need to ensure that congress is a welcoming environment, as we are ultimately each other's peers, and that we maintain good personal relations that are not affected by the work we do in a professional setting.”
In an interview with The Daily, May said she is inspired by all of the work the congressional body does to better the university, and she is honored to work with “such a wonderful group of students.”
“I have been a representative since I joined Congress and served as the secretary of the Campus Outreach, Safety and Concerns Committee working on projects that heavily involve social media, providing resources to the student body, and communication with university students and organizations,” May said, “which I feel have adequately prepared me for what the position requires. In my tenure, I would really like to focus more on listening to our constituents and also giving back to the community, with fostering unity as the central goal.”
May’s goals include improving assistance to associates by creating an associate membership program, as she said associates are often “confused” and have many questions they are “too afraid to ask.”
In recent months, several members of the SGA Undergraduate Student Congress have said they feel associates haven’t been integrated as well into the group as representatives, leading some to question how well the body works for all its members.
May also said she hopes to connect with the OU community and encourage transparency and growth in the body through social media, create “congress-wide community service events” that will serve the Norman community by working with organizations like the OU Food Pantry and donating items to public schools, and organize a monthly meeting with all committee chairs with congress executives and the SGA executive branch to “transparently” increase communication, bridging the gap between the executive branch and congress.
In an interview with The Daily, Taylor said as secretary, he will “build on the foundations of transparency” set by previous congressional leaders, promote congress members' involvement with on-campus activities and the Norman community and cultivate connections between representatives and associates as well as with other branches of SGA and the student body.
Taylor said his past experiences will help guide him in his new role as secretary.
“I previously served as an associate on the Congressional Administration Committee, so I am familiar with the SGA governing documents,” Taylor said. “I recently co-authored a bill with former Secretary Emily Tucker establishing a new point system in Congress. The bill’s goal is to increase on-campus involvement among members with other Registered Student Organizations. … I feel honored to be elected to serve as Secretary of the Undergraduate Student Congress (and) I look forward to serving our members and the student body.”
Taylor said he hopes to serve the community by continuing to be available as the pandemic comes to a close.
“Going forward, there's light at the end of the tunnel,” Taylor said. “I wish to foster connections with each and everyone of you. If elected, I aim for my office to (have an) open door.”
