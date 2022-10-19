Undergraduate Student Congress recommends preservation of Bedlam after move to SEC

The Undergraduate Student Congress passed five bills seeking to preserve the Bedlam rivalry, promote environmental sustainability and voter awareness, and allocate funding during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Representative Shrey Kathuria presented the Save Bedlam Act, which would recommend OU and OSU university officials and athletic departments work to maintain the Bedlam rivalry after OU exits the Big 12. The bill passed unanimously and will move to the OU Graduate Student Congress.
“Regardless of our record, the Bedlam Rivalry has created some incredible traditions and created some incredible memories for everyone in the student body,” Kathuria said. “These things are really what makes the state of Oklahoma great. It’s unlike any other and we have to preserve our traditions.”
Congress Secretary Amelia Landry presented the “Confetti Makes Me Upsetti Bill,” seeking to add confetti to the list of non-allowable items in the Student Government Association’s Code Annotated. She said the bill wouldn’t ban confetti from campus but would stop organizations from using SGA funds to buy it.
Landry said Congress had previously seen and passed a similar bill for balloons and loose glitter, and confetti was a natural next step as it also has “detrimental effects” to the environment.
“Traditionally confetti is made out of polyvinyl chloride and other plastics, and it can take over 1,000 years for it to break down,” Landry said. “Animals can be attracted to the shine that comes off of the plastic and wind up eating it, which can introduce microplastics into our food and water systems. Paper confetti also contributes to that degradation.”
She said she decided on the blanket term of “confetti” to not cause the Ways and Means Committee, which deals with SGA funding, to have more work by having them define what is and is not sustainable. However, if organizations wanted to purchase flowers and make confetti from that, she said they’re allowed to.
The bill was called into debate by Kathuria, who was concerned about the cost of confetti on student organizations' out-of-pocket budget. He said he believes there is a better way to push for SGA’s environmentalism rather than banning confetti.
He also said he was worried for the cultural groups who hold events that require items that have confetti, like confetti poppers for Lunar New Year or cascarones, a Mexican tradition of filling hollowed-out eggs with confetti or small toys.
“Asian associations, the LGBTQ Student Alliance, the Latino community … all may need confetti for their traditions,” Kathuria said. “I totally know this bill does not ban organizations from buying confetti. However, we have an obligation to be compassionate and an obligation to help them be able to host their cultural events.”
Sustainability Committee Chair Rylee Houston said the bills banning balloons and loose glitter went through her committee before she joined SGA, but she knows they haven't had any problems with it, either internally or with organizations.
She said given her position, she cares deeply for environmental issues and believes the precedent set by previous SGA bodies is an excellent commitment to the environment.
“It is my belief and understanding that confetti is a big environmental pollutant since it is arguably too small to be picked up, most of the time,” Houston said. “We have an obligation to mitigate any environmental impacts, even if the problem may be bigger than ourselves.”
External Affairs Committee Chair Weslie Griffin also cited the precedent as a reason this bill should pass, saying there hasn’t been an issue prior as far as cultural groups are concerned.
“As far as the concern for possible celebrations, I’m Latino and, when you buy (cascarones), they’re usually pre-stored with the confetti, so you’d be buying the eggs themselves, which wouldn’t be denied per this bill,” Griffin said. “Also, confetti is extremely cheap, and I think if an organization really needed it, they would be able to get it.”
In her closing statement, Landry said she understands banning confetti from being purchased with SGA funds will most likely have a limited impact, but she still believes it is an important step.
“Environmental issues are so difficult to face because it’s a collective action problem,” Landry said. “There’s a reason why we have struggled this far in policy to reach a solution and it’s because it’s multifaceted and you have to attack it from multiple angles — top, bottom, up, down. If everybody is using confetti with the idea that their one little action isn’t making a difference, as an aggregate, it becomes an issue.”
The bill passed with a vote of 21-2-0 and moves on to the Graduate Student Senate for further deliberation.
Landry presented a routine expulsion bill that goes into action after a sitting member of congress has an excessive amount of unexcused absences, which the Code Annotated defines as more than four absences. The bill passed unanimously. The associate who was expelled, Hadi Fawad, preceded Landry in the role of secretary.
Associate Caleb Robinson had his first bill, the Informed Voter Act of 2022, which is would discourage straight ticket voting, seen and passed through Congress.
Robinson said straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to select one political party’s complete slate of candidates for every office, discourages research on candidates and increases polarization through partisanship. The bill will also be seen by the Graduate Student Senate at their next meeting.
“Voting is intimidating because there’s a lot of names on that ballot and you probably don't know who half of them are except for maybe the governor and your senator,” Robinson said. “I would like to provide a little information to these voters so they are not enticed by the straight-party voting option and will become more well-informed through research before going to vote.”
Demetri Papahronis, the Ways and Means Committee Chair, presented the fourth auxiliary bill of the session, which allocated SGA funding to 20 student organizations on campus. It passed unanimously and will be moved to the Graduate Student Senate for further consideration.
