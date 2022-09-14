Undergraduate Student Congress moves to partner with Oklahoma Votes, congratulate women's gymnastics

The OU Undergraduate Student Congress unanimously passed three pieces of legislation and swore in new members in its meeting Tuesday evening.
Congress Chair Lacey Lewis led a swearing-in ceremony after congress passed the Fall Appointment Act of 2022, overseeing 27 associates and two representatives taking office in the 108th Congressional Session.
Representative Shrey Kathuria spoke on his resolution, congratulating the OU women’s gymnastics team on winning the 2022 national championship on behalf of the Student Government Association. This resolution is a follow-up to his resolution congratulating the OU women’s softball team during a previous meeting.
Kathuria said congress, as an SGA body, should celebrate the accomplishments of its constituents or it would be a “disservice” to themselves and the students they represent.
“You could consider OU to be a gymnastic school and the women’s gymnastics team is a great example of that,” Kathuria said. “I am confident we will continue celebrating the greatness of OU athletics not just in football, but in every sport on campus.”
The resolution moves to the Graduate Student Senate for further deliberation.
Representative Jordan Brown also spoke on his bill, recognizing Sept. 20, 2022, as National Voter Registration Day in an effort to help increase civic engagement.
The Congress’ External Affairs Committee will partner with Oklahoma Votes by setting up tables in the Walker-Adams Mall, the Oklahoma Memorial Union Courtyard and the South Oval to help increase voter registration on campus for students from any state.
This resolution goes into effect immediately upon passage and doesn’t need to pass through GSS for further approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.