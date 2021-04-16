You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'This legislation is long overdue': Ida’s Law passes Oklahoma House, awaits governor's signature

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma State Capitol building Jan. 20.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

State Bill 172, which provides federal funding to address missing and murdered Native Americans, passed in the Oklahoma House on Tuesday and is now eligible for Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign into law, according to an Oklahoma House of Representatives release.

According to the release, the bill, also known as Ida’s Law, provides federal funding to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation of cases involving Native American communities.

Named after Ida Beard — a Native American woman from El Reno, Oklahoma, who went missing in 2015 — the bill will create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, alongside a database of missing persons reports, according to the release.

Ida’s Law was originally passed in the Oklahoma House on March 5, 2020, before being turned down in a State Senate committee.

“This legislation is long overdue,” Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, co-author of the bill, said in the release. “When you hear the stories of families missing their loved ones, and you read the news articles about it happening across the country, it’s obvious there is a problem. This bill allows us to look at past and present data to determine the magnitude, and it also lays a foundation to be better prepared for cases in the future.”

According to the release, more than four out of five Native American women are affected by violence, and Native American women face a murder rate that is 10 times higher than the national average.

House Native American Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, said this bill will make the state a safer place.

“As a Native woman, I am pleased to see the passage of legislation that will add value back to the lives of indigenous women and people of color,” Pittman said. “This law will ultimately make our state a safer place.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments