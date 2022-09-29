The Trevor Project opposes state bills to end certain gender-confirmation treatments at OU Health

The Trevor Project opposed an Oklahoma bill that aims to cease gender-confirmation treatment at OU Health in a statement Thursday.
Oklahoma House Bill 1007 and Senate Bill 3 aims to give OU Health $39.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds toward a pediatric mental health center, with the stipulation that OU may not use the money for any gender-confirmation treatment.
Sam Ames, director of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, said in the statement that politicians should not be making medical decisions over doctors and families.
“It’s outrageous that the Oklahoma legislature would withhold funding for the creation of a new pediatric behavioral health center unless they agree to reject best-practice standards of care and cut off treatment for transgender and nonbinary youth,” Ames said. “Young trans people in Oklahoma deserve to be accepted for who they are, not exploited for political points.”
The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that one in five transgender and nonbinary youth in the United States attempted suicide, with 53 percent seriously considering suicide in the past year. In 2021, a peer-reviewed study by The Trevor Project reported that gender-confirmation therapy has recently led to 40 percent lower depression rates and suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth.
OU Children’s Hospital currently offers gender-confirmation treatment and care. However, some of these services will cease, according to a Tuesday statement from OU Health.
HB 1007 outlines over $108 million in total to be given to the University Hospital Authority and Trust for the pediatric mental health center at OU Children’s as well as an improved electronic records system and the creation of a Stephenson Cancer Center in Tulsa.
The Trevor Project said in the statement that gender-confirmation care is “best practice medicine” and is necessary for the health and well-being of all transgender and nonbinary people in the country.
“Decades of research shows that gender-affirming care is associated with better mental health outcomes and can be life-saving,” Ames said. “Politicians are not better equipped to make medical decisions than doctors and families.”
