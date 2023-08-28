Editor's note: This article contains mention of sexual assault. Resources to report sexual assault are listed at the bottom of the article.
As students wrap up the first week of the fall semester, a student leader heading efforts to combat sexual assault on campus said it's the university's responsibility to foster a safe environment during "The Red Zone," the first half of the fall semester when more than 50% of all college sexual assaults occur.
Emily Carr, head of OU’s chapter of It’s On Us, a national campaign to combat gender-based violence and sexual assault on campus with education and survivor support, said every year, college campuses experience an influx in sexual violence.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, sexual assault on college campuses is pervasive. Thirteen percent of all students, undergraduate and graduate, experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.
Carr said there are various intersecting factors that create an environment like the Red Zone. She said the introduction of alcohol and other substances plays a major role in this high risk time frame.
“For many students, college is the first time they have uncontrolled exposure to alcohol and drugs and many do not know their own tolerance,” Carr said. “This can lead to overconsumption and unregulated behavior once intoxicated. People react differently when under the influence, and for some, aggressive tendencies are revealed.”
According to me too. Movement, the timing of this increased violence during the beginning of the school year is not coincidental. It coincides with various parties held to celebrate back-to-school and Greek Life events all put on during the first couple months of college.
When Carr was appointed as head of OU’s It’s On Us chapter last year, she said she planned to work closely with OU’s Panhellenic community to look into how systems of gender-based violence, harassment and sexual assault are perpetuated.
OU’s annual Security and Fire Safety report listed 117 incidences of reported rape on campus from 2019 to 2021.
Carr said while this number is staggering, it’s still not an accurate assessment of the actual instances of sexual violence on campus. She referenced statistics from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center that more than 90% of sexual assault victims on college campuses do not report their assault.
Carr said the best way to prevent sexual violence and protect students is to inform and educate those who are most likely to engage in predatory behavior.
“The myth that what you wear, what you drink or who you flirt with can negate the absence of verbal and voluntary consent is false and perpetuates complacency with the perpetrator’s violence by directing blame toward the victim,” Carr said.
Carr believes OU has a duty to foster a safe environment.
“It is the responsibility of the university to acknowledge and address the pervasiveness of rape culture on college campuses and to adequately respond to allegations of violence,” Carr said.
In a statement to OU Daily, a university spokesperson advised students to contact OU Police if they see anything to suspicious. They also encouraged students to take advantage of SafeWalk, a program available on each OU campus that utilizes resident advisers and safety personnel to accompany members of the university community anywhere on campus.
“The University of Oklahoma is committed to the safety, security and well-being of the entire OU community,” the spokesperson wrote. “The OU Police Department reminds students, employees and campus visitors to be diligent in keeping themselves safe while on any of the university’s campuses.”
The spokesperson said OU community members should be active in supporting a safe and respectful community and get involved or call for assistance if they see something.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Institutional Equity Office’s website, email ieo@ou.edu or call 405-325-3546.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
