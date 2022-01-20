 Skip to main content
The Bookmark reopens after over a year of COVID restrictions, staffing challenges

  • Updated
  • 0
OU Memorial Union Starbucks

Students stand in line at the current Starbucks location in the Oklahoma Memorial Union.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

After being closed for over a year, The Bookmark is now open alongside 18 other restaurants on campus for the spring semester.

The Bookmark closed in March 2020 as part of OU Food Services’ efforts to socially distance in heavily populated areas, a university spokesperson wrote in an email. It remained closed for the 2020-21 school year as well as for the fall 2021 semester due to staffing challenges. The university spokesperson wrote that some repairs and general maintenance have been completed since The Bookmark’s closing.

Some of the available restaurants on campus include Baja Fresh, Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels and the current Starbucks location.

Other restaurants like The Laughing Tomato and Taco Mayo are “opening soon,” according to the OU Housing & Food Services’ website. Exact opening dates for temporarily closed locations are not available at this time, but OU Food Services hopes to have all locations open “as soon as possible,” the university spokesperson wrote.

Staffing shortages have influenced the decrease in restaurant availability on campus, the university spokesperson wrote. Compared to fall 2021, the department has seen a decrease in student workers during the spring 2022 semester. The Daily requested exact food service employment numbers, and the university spokesperson wrote that number “varies at any given time.”

Updates will be available throughout the semester on OU Campus Dining’s Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and OU Housing & Food Services’ special dining hours.

