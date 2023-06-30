Supreme Court strikes student loan forgiveness plan, Biden announces new path

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan Friday.
The plan would’ve forgiven $10,000 in federal student loan debt and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Nearly 14 million people would’ve have their debt fully canceled.
The court heard two cases, Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown. The first was brought on by six Republican-led states, the second from two individual borrowers.
In the Department of Education v. Brown, the court unanimously ruled the plaintiffs had no standing. However, the ruling in Biden v. Nebraska was 6-3 against student loan forgiveness, as liberal members dissented.
The justices investigated whether or not Biden had the power to forgive such a large amount of debt without Congressional authorization. The plaintiffs in the case argued Biden was incorrectly using the law, saying it only allows narrow forms of relief. Plaintiffs also argued the plan was unfair to Americans who didn’t qualify.
In August when the plan was announced, OU students called the debt relief comforting, calling it a weight off their shoulders. However, some students were reluctant about the plan and worried about its impact on the country.
At 3 p.m. CST, Biden responded to the court’s decision by announcing a new plan for student loan forgiveness. Biden said he knows millions of Americans are disappointed and even angry at the decision, including himself.
A new approach will be taken by the Biden Administration using the 1965 Higher Education Act, though Biden said it would take longer than the previous plan.
“Today’s decision has closed one path,” Biden said. “Now we’re going to pursue another.”
Biden said monthly repayment would begin again, but the Department of Education wouldn’t refer borrowers who missed a payment to credit agencies for 12 months.
OU Daily has reached out to OU for a statement. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
This article was edited by Teegan Smith.