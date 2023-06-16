OU professor, alum discuss impact of Indian Child Welfare Act prior to Supreme Court ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, though OU faculty members and students worried about the effects on tribal sovereignty if the act were overturned for months prior to the ruling.
ICWA, passed in 1978, governs child custody proceedings, helping to keep Native American children with Native American tribes. According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Congress passed ICWA to recognize that Indigenous children are better placed in a tribal community to maintain connections and ensure tribal existence.
This act came after a period referred to as the “Sixties Scoop,” where Native American children were taken from their tribal nations, usually without consent, and adopted into predominantly white, middle-class families in North America, according to the Indigenous Foundation. These children were often forced to assimilate into modern Christian practice and could not observe their own tribal traditions.
Today, ICWA’s constitutionality came into question as the Supreme Court began to hear the Haaland v. Brackeen case in 2022, ruling in favor of ICWA on June 15.
According to the Legal Information Institute, Deb Haaland, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, argues that ICWA’s classification of “Indian child” is constitutional because the classification is a political one, and represents the U.S. Congress’ obligation to the tribes. Haaland also argued that Congress can selectively place these children according to the Indian Commerce Clause, which says Congress can interfere in tribal affairs regarding federal issues.
On the other side, Chad Everet Brackeen argued that ICWA’s classification of “Indian Child” is “race-based and violates the Equal Protection Clause.” Brackeen also said ICWA’s placement of these children is an overstep that limits state oversight.
The Equal Protection Clause prohibits states from denying any person within its jurisdiction equal protection of the law according to Legal Dictionary.
Corey Still, an OU adjunct lecturer in the Native American Studies department and member of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma, said ICWA provides a “safeguard” for Native children.
Still said ICWA forces welfare agencies to find out whether or not there are any family members or other members of the tribe that could adopt a child before looking at other avenues for adoption. The act allows children to maintain a direct tie to their culture and heritage.
“That's what they created,” Still said. “Those safeguards and those protections for our tribal populations and most vulnerable citizens.”
Still said ICWA provides protection while also allowing tribes to keep these children within their own jurisdiction. As sovereign nations, many tribes have their own child welfare offices that help advocate for the healthy placement of native children in need.
He said when looking at Native Americans in general, many people forget they are looking at more than an ethnic minority status.
“We're not simply talking about another ethnic minority or another, (or) as many people would call it, racial minority,” Still said. “Native people are citizens of sovereign nations … (and hold) a unique political status.”
Still said non-Native people adopting from tribes are often met with a lot of red tape; similar to what one would see when adopting a child outside of the country.
In Haaland v. Brackeen, Still said the classification of “Indian child” in ICWA is both political and cultural.
Still said, in his perspective, he and Native American families are worried about returning to the “Scoop Era” again.
“It could potentially lead to a lot of different things that were in place not just for children that are taken out of homes, but potentially, no more protections for families on what some would call bogus charges,” Still said.
Still said he is fearful for the young children of his own immediate family. If their parents can’t provide suitable care, there may be another member of the family or tribe who is capable and willing to raise them.
With ICWA, these are the first people considered for a child in need of a home. Without that protection, the child could be put in the foster care system and lost before the family or tribe has a chance to advocate for guardianship.
Still said, as a tribal educator for both members and outsiders, he wants to challenge people to see the issue from a different perspective.
Crispin South, an OU alum, served as vice president of the OU American Indian Student Association and associate justice on the SGA Superior Court. South said many people are waiting to see how the court will rule on this case considering it has been challenged in the past.
Similar to Still, South worried while waiting on a ruling that a possible overturn could mean the reconsideration of laws made to help Indigenous peoples and build trust between tribes and big government, sending federal Indian law into a frenzy.
South said this would not only affect tribal sovereignty in states and in the eyes of the federal government, but also tribal relations with the state and federal governments.
South also said the biggest effect of the possible ruling will be on the future of Indigenous children, whether the ruling completely overturns ICWA or alters specific protections for tribes' rights to decide where a child is placed.
“Indian children will once again become more vulnerable to being stripped of their identity and removed from their family, culture and way of life,” South said.
South said ICWA was put in place to stop young Indigenous children from being forcibly removed from their families, and separated from their culture and familial heritage.
“To lose (ICWA), would be a tremendous travesty for tribal communities,” South said.
The Supreme Court rejected the Brackeen challenge in a 7-2 vote. Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court’s majority opinion, citing two centuries of precedent on the congressional right to legislate Indigenous family law.
Still and South both said the important thing to do is understand tribal nations’ roles in ICWA and the importance of the 1978 law.
“It's not a clear cut, cookie-cutter picture of what is right and what is wrong, or if it’s racial or political,” Still said. “The question at the end of the day, at least in my opinion, really speaks to what are the rights of the tribes in helping to determine this.”
