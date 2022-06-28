 Skip to main content
Sterling wins Republican nomination for House District 45, faces Menz in general election

sterling

House District 45 Republican nominee Teresa Sterling.

 Photo via Facebook

The Republican primary for District 45 House of Representatives seat was held today and Teresa Sterling won with a 52.08 percent majority vote, according to unofficial results. She will run for the position against Democrat Annie Menz on Nov. 8 in the general elections.

Incumbent Merleyn Bell (D-Norman) currently holds the seat, and she was elected in November of 2018. She announced April 6 she is not running for reelection.

Teresa Sterling, a retired Oklahoma City police officer, wants parents to decide what is taught to their children in schools, noting it is teachers’ jobs to teach “... true American and world history.”

With no campaign website and little knowledge of her running within the community, Sterling pulled a surprising lead in the race. She has strong endorsements from the Norman Fraternal Order of Police, according to her Facebook page.

Democrat Annie Menz is big on community involvement and face-to-face interactions. Menz wants to represent the people in a way she feels has been lacking in recent years. She is also staunchly against the ACCESS project, the proposed turnpike that would run through this district. 

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.

