Sooner Showcase, Engineering Career Fair relocated due to scheduling conflict with OU Inauguration Celebration Dinner

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against UTSA, Dec. 3, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The inauguration of OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. replaced the Sooner Showcase and the Engineering Career Fair on Friday in the Lloyd Noble Center, leaving organizers to locate an alternate location.  

A university spokesperson wrote that, due to an “unfortunate misunderstanding” that resulted in a scheduling conflict, the Inauguration Celebration Dinner will be held in place of the two events at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 in the Lloyd Noble Center.

“Conflicts are a natural occurrence in any location, so timely communication and being accommodating is key to maintaining the excellence expected at our university,” Engineering Student Life Coordinator Jeff Biggerstaff wrote in an email. “Finding information and communicating with our staff is paramount to that success and was our first step when we were alerted of the schedule misunderstanding.”

The university, OU Career Services and the College of Engineering worked together to secure a different location for the Sooner Showcase Career Fair and the Engineering Career Fair, both of which will now be held at the Thurman J. White Forum Building.

“The staff and building coordinator at the Forum building have been very accommodating and wonderful to work with. … The Gallogly College of Engineering is always ready to meet the needs of our students and partners in the industry,” Biggerstaff wrote. 

The Sooner Showcase Career Fair was held from 12:30-4:30 p.m. today, and the Engineering Career Fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 16th. 

The inauguration ceremony is set for 10 a.m., Sept. 17, in the Lloyd Noble Center. Livestream options are available for both the Inauguration Celebration Dinner and the inauguration ceremony

