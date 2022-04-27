Shed Euwins shooting: Family to meet with district attorney, protestors demand resignation

The family of Shed Euwins — who was shot on April 9 by an unidentified 33-year-old male near the intersection of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue — will meet with Cleveland County Attorney Greg Mashburn at 10:30 a.m. May 3 after about 30 people protested outside his office in the Cleveland County Courthouse this morning.
The protest follows Mashburn’s decision to not file charges based on Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground Law. The law states if there is a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm, an individual is allowed to use “defensive force that is intended or likely to cause death or great bodily harm.” This includes forcible entry into a car as reasoning for deadly force.
Participants included Euwins’ family members, city officials like Ward 4 Councilmember-elect Helen Grant and former Ward 1 Councilmember Kate Bierman, and other supporters.
Michael Washington, a paralegal and local activist, sat a list of demands in front of Mashburn’s office and was surrounded by supporters in pink shirts that read “Justice for Shed — we want answers.” The demands include the release of body camera footage and voice recording of responding officers, to observe reports officers made after investigating the shooting and those viewed by Mashburn in support of reaching his decision, the release of the shooter’s identity and a meeting between Mashburn and Euwins’ family.
The demands also asked for Mashburn’s definition of “attack” and called for his immediate resignation, writing that he has “proven unfit to act as a representative of the people of Norman.” Although Mashburn agreed to meet with Euwins’ family, he was not present at the protest.
“Why is he not coming out? … Maybe (the shooter was) his brother, maybe his next-door neighbor, maybe his boss, maybe associated with the OU campus? I don’t know. We don’t know anything. We (are) just here,” Washington said.
Washington said there’s no question in his mind that Mashburn’s decision was motivated by racism, and he has spoken with district attorneys in surrounding areas who said they don’t know if they would have chosen not to file charges.
“Look at the door he’s opening for everybody now. This is a precedent. … He’s trying to control the Black populations and others, and they’re trying to put you in prison to decimate families. It’s all about keeping job security. … But you’re not going to keep it at the sacrifice of other people,” Washington said. “This family right here is grieving, and guess what. I have accepted all y’all as my extended family, and I hope you accept me. I want nothing. All I want is freedom, justice and equality.”
The story of Washington’s nephew, Marconia Kessee, made the protest personal.
Kessee, 34, was a mentally ill Black man experiencing homelessness that went to Norman Regional Hospital after complaining of a headache. Kessee was discharged from the hospital after staying overnight and, when he wouldn’t leave the facility, Norman officers made disparaging remarks toward him and dragged him 75 feet across the pavement before arresting him and taking him to the Cleveland County Jail. Kessee displayed signs of an overdose — including struggling to communicate or walk, sweating, shaking and convulsing — and died on Jan. 16, 2018 after being found unresponsive in his cell.
As Washington told Kessee’s story, someone in the crowd shouted “Cleveland County.” Washington said he has a personal vendetta, and he wants this straightened out.
“So what, are you going to target people with mental illness now? My nephew was mentally ill. Whose nephews are you gonna charge because they don’t know any better,” Washington said. “You think they don’t have family members? Y’all think they’re vagabonds. No place to live. No place to go. That’s why we got to stand up for the voice of the voiceless. We want to be that voice that the people need to hear, that the people will see, (and) that the people feel.”
Asia Mcdonald, a supporter whose son is dating Euwins’ daughter Keyara, said she came to support the family in their fight for justice and get clarity. Mcdonald said her niece will come to OU in the fall, and she is scared for her safety following the shooting.
“Why can’t you walk down the street and be upset if somebody is speeding and be able to say slow down. Why should that lead to death? It’s too much,” Mcdonald said. “It’s not justified. It’s not a justified killing. Hopefully, we can get this situation under control so it doesn’t keep happening. Especially before the fall, because we don’t want this to happen again with my blood coming to this campus.”
Mashburn released a statement following his decision saying Euwins was undergoing a mental health episode that he had been dealing with for some time. Shandon Collier, a close friend of Euwins, said he wasn’t the type of person to be in conflict and did not have a mental illness.
Collier recently attended Euwins’ funeral and said he saw the bullet that went through his hand. He said that, if you're punching someone, your hand is closed, but the bullet went through like it would if he was blocking himself.
He believes that is one piece of evidence that goes against what Mashburn said in his statement, which was that Euwins was “a threat to another law-abiding citizen.”
“Bums run up on my car all the time, but I don't shoot it. If … you have a gun and you're in a car, and you still shoot somebody — it just doesn't sound (right),” Collier said. “What is life really valued at these days? I have kids and I would hate for him to be in a situation like that.”
Mcdonald said she wants answers and for dots to be connected so Norman residents can see the whole picture.
“I support the entire family, and the kids and especially the mother,” Mcdonald said. “I pray for them, and I just hope they get justice.”
