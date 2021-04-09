Sam Noble Museum of Natural History to host intertribal hymn singing event in effort 'to perpetuate Native language'

The Sam Noble Museum of Natural History, in partnership with OU Native American Studies, will host an intertribal hymn singing event via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. April 13.
The event is a part of the Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair, which has been held annually at the Sam Noble Museum since 2003, involving 40 tribes in its proceedings.
Raina Heaton, assistant professor of Native American Studies, said the intertribal hymn singing event has been a part of the fair since 2019 and was initially a way to get more interaction from the adults attending the fair.
“We decided to add something to help bring together the community a little bit — something also a little bit more for the adults, although kids are absolutely welcome, and something that we could also involve some of our college students in as well from language classes at OU,” Heaton said.
Heaton said the event normally flows with “spontaneity,” as someone will stand and begin to sing and others will join in. Because the event will be virtual, Heaton said she expects it to be more structured.
“We keep a list in the chat, where people can just say ‘Hey, I want to be next,’ and we just go through linearly,” Heaton said. “You only get to hear the one person singing, and you have to mute yourself and sing by yourself. But people seem to really enjoy it. Since COVID-19 started, everybody was really stressed out, and it was a great way to have a little bit of community when we couldn't see anybody.”
The Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair has also moved to a virtual setting. Heaton said there will be videos posted all month long on YouTube to show work from the fair and give different age groups a chance to compete.
“Instead of having live performances, we asked people to pre-record or send in pictures of their comics and posters,” Heaton said. “We've got spoken poetry, skits, film and video, posters, comics, books, all sorts of things and categories where kids can compete. … Usually the fair’s only two days, but it's actually nice for everybody to be able to watch all month. We're hoping that kids take it home and help show their grandparents and things like that.”
Heaton said being able to hold the intertribal singing event alongside the fair goes along with the fair’s goal of giving people a way to use Native American languages.
“The goals of the fair are to perpetuate Native language and provide a space for those to be used,” Heaton said. “We're really excited to be able to add this event as another way to support public use of Native American languages.”
The registration for the event is open to the public, and anyone taking Native American language courses at OU is encouraged to register.
