Retired Gen. Wesley Clark to present 'The Future of America' speech at OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner

Retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark will speak at the OU Presidential Speakers Series dinner on Sept. 20.
Clark's speech, titled "The Future of America," will feature discussions on the "United States’ strategic purpose in the world" and the global consequences of potential challenges, according to a university press release.
“With decades of experience in military leadership, international diplomacy and national security, Gen. Wesley Clark will offer tremendous insight into the most pressing issues confronting our nation today, and how our response will determine what kind of nation we become,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “His message is especially important as we build toward a new era of excellence at OU, and we are honored to welcome a speaker of his standing.”
During his 38 years of service in the U.S. Army, Clark received several commands and has earned a number of “prestigious” awards and honors, according to the release.
In 1970, Clark received a Bronze and Silver Star for his service in Vietnam, as well as a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.
Later, Clark won the State Department’s Distinguished Service Award and five Defense Distinguished Service Medals, according to the release. He also worked with former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Richard Holbrooke to write and negotiate portions of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, which contributed to the peace negotiations between Bosnia and Herzegovina.
In his final assignment, Clark served as supreme allied commander in Europe and led NATO forces to victory in Operation Allied Force, saving 1.5 million Albanians from ethnic cleansing, according to the release.
In 2000, Clark retired as a four-star general and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Bill Clinton.
Clark, who graduated first in his class from West Point in 1966 and completed degrees in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, has since had a successful career as an investment banker, public servant, author and commentator according to the release.
In 2003, Clark announced his bid for the 2004 presidential election. He won the Democratic primary in Oklahoma, but later dropped out of the race.
Today, Clark serves as chairman and CEO of Wesley K. Clark & Associates and is the author of four books.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 in the Oklahoma Memorial Union. Reserved seating is available in a limited capacity for OU students, faculty, staff and alumni, with overflow seating available to the public.
